Last Saturday I had a marvelous day pulling weeds, moving plants around and putting our back yard in shape for a place to retreat from the world's problems and enjoy relaxing over evening meals and beverages of our choice.
I looked at the strips of snow in the mountains and listened to water gurgling in irrigation gutters along Center Street. I could hear happy children playing. A hen cackled in the center of the block, announcing that she had just laid an egg. I've been around the world several times and worked in dozens of countries, but no place I've been could match where I live today. Cache Valley is nicknamed “Happy Valley” because it is.
I kicked off my work shoes, washed my hands and settled in an easy chair in front of our TV to see if I could find a station with news instead of sports or week-end fillers. I was shocked to find all the local stations were covering racial-justice demonstrations, not in New York or California, but in Salt Lake City (SLC). As to be expected, our Utah people in the street were well mannered, had signs that spoke truth to power and kept a reasonable distance between individual protestors.
The only peace officers visible were a line of state Highway Patrol officers standing about six feet from each other across the steps leading to the capitol. They had no riot gear. Their only firearms were regular-issue pistols that are part of their uniforms. They did not try to “manage” the crowd. Their presence was respected by the growing crowd of protestors. No city police or armed militia were to be seen. This is why I live in Utah, I thought. Words, not guns, protect us.
When the sun set and the lights came on, the city itself began to change. Speakers and petition holders gave way to a crowd that had become rowdy. A police car was turned over and set afire. An old man armed with a bow was pointing arrows at who knows who. An armored car and a company of militia persons from another city formed a line and tried to keep the crowd from crossing it. Young men on skate boards smashed windows and darted like water bugs in, out and around protesters and defenders.
In less than two hours I had watched the growing mob of people gathered in downtown SLC change from peaceful citizens presenting their ideas to a government elected to serve them to an angry, smashing, grabbing bunch of people wanting to fight but not quite knowing who was friend and who was enemy. The opportunity for people who had proposals to improve the lives of we-the-people had been destroyed. That's what mobs do.
I turned off the television and sat in the dark thinking about a night some 39 years ago. I was a member of a nine-person team selected by the United Nations to evaluate agricultural research stations the organization funded in Africa. After completing our work in Kenya, we flew to Nigera. Our plane arrived in Lagos about two hours late. It stopped on the runway instead of going to the departure lounge.
A uniformed military officer boarded the plane and told us the airport was closed. Anwar Sadat had been assassinated. There were riots in Lagos and most African countries. Airpots were closed. We would be driven to a small town in Niger. There we would be safe. By the time we had hidden our money and crowded into awaiting cars, a sea of armed people had surrounded our vehicles.
Our cars could not move. A tall, young unarmed man dressed in khaki clothes appeared from nowhere. He said nothing. He stood in judgement, hands on hips, and stared at the protestors. Slowly, the mob melted away. Our drivers dodged dead bodies on the highway and reached Niger about daylight the next morning. For the next few weeks, we worked our way through riots, large and small, in west Africa and made it back to Rome safe and sound.
It was almost as if poor and disenfranchised Africans needed an opportunity to express their cause — to sound off. When I questioned my counterparts, the usual response was, “Only Allah's perfect.” Some would add “and Mohamed was his prophet,” maybe suggesting that any of us, including prophets, can be wrong in the way we interpret a fellow human being's action.
Recently in Washington, D.C., National Guard units flooded the area around St. John's Church with tear gas in order to clear the way for our sitting president. He wanted to have his picture taken holding a Bible in front of the so called “Church of the Presidents” — a church he seldom attended. Some say it was an act of worship. Others say it was an unbecoming political trick. Neither matters.
The most important action for a public servant today is to save our country from the most dangerous position since the Spanish flu epidemic a century ago. Serving the people of our country instead of campaigning for office, is the most important task for our president — and for us. How he acts will tell us whether he sees his duty as feeding his ego or serving the public.