I started un-binge watching "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in small bites a couple weeks ago and have since been experiencing debilitating Comedy PTSD. A mere Twitter quip can set off incendiary sparky brain chemistry flashbacks.
If you are not familiar with the series, the central plot line is that of a recently divorced woman with a wicked New York accent who is trying to break into the New York comedy scene in the late 1950s. If you are not familiar with PTSD, it is the acronym for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (a disorder in which a person has difficulty recovering after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event). If you are not familiar with me, I did three to five standup comedy shows a month from 1987–1998.
I, in fact, won the Utah Laugh Off for the whole state of Utah in 1988. Hollywood was not impressed, but I kept trying for another 13 years, appearing in all the big clubs in Pocatello, Montpelier and Hooper. Many of these were terrifying events.
I was not great, but people paid me for it, and I retired with more wins than losses. I guess that makes me a professional in the same way a baseball player who never made it past the Pioneer League can honestly traverse life saying he was a pro ball player. I have framed headshots. I have press clippings dating back before the internet. I opened for a couple of comedians who made it big in Vegas. I did not make the Hall of Fame.
If comedy is giving me heckler nightmares, why did I do it? Like most things in life, it seemed like a good idea at the time. I was never much interested in local adrenaline activities such as free climbing, naked Telemark skiing or kayaking over waterfalls. Some people go “Into the Wild” and die on an abandoned school bus. I just decided that going against my introvert tendencies and standing alone in front of a judgmental crowd was the scariest thing I could think of doing. I died many times, but I also killed it my share.
Would I do it again? I’m not sure. The highs were stratospheric, but the lows were subterranean Dante hell level. It drove me to drink … so I have that to be thankful for (that’s a pause joke).
Comedy also glued me with the burden of that label. Friends and colleagues liked to introduce me as “Dennis, he does standup comedy” because people always like to throw in a fun fact. I don’t blame them. The trouble is everything you say after you have been introduced as a comedian is suspected to be part of your act. It’s really awkward at funerals (that’s a pause throw-away joke). You also end up saying “No, I’m really serious about this” a lot. Or, “Yes, I am a comedian, but I’m not doing it right now. You’re an electrician but you are not wiring stuff right now.”
People were sometimes afraid to tell me weird anecdotes because they were afraid that they would end up in my schtick (this is true; now I just use them in columns). Conversely, many people would come up to me and say, “I’ve got this joke you could use.” I would nod politely and say “maybe,” but I would never use it because you can’t be sure that person didn’t just pass along something they heard another comedian say.
Two things that will get you banned from a comedy club: using someone else’s material and actually doing a “mic drop.” Microphones are expensive, and stealing material is a capital punishment crime in the yuck business.
Here’s a joke I wrote that you can steal. “I wish the buck stopped here; it mainly just seems to be passing through on its way to taxes, repairs and bills.” (That’s a one liner.)
It’s my birthday today so I get to introspective if not actually LOL funny.