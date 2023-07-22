...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
100 to 105 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 106 degrees
Sunday. At these temperatures, record-breaking high temperatures
are forecast both today and Sunday.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 70
and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
If things ended well, they wouldn’t end. There are no amicable divorces. If you knew it was the last time, you would have savored it more. To quote Clint Eastwood in The Unforgiven “We all have it coming kid.” Or Bill Paxton in Aliens, “Game over, man! Game over!” Side note: Paxton was also amazing in “Big Love,” the documentary series about Utah culture. May he rest in peace.
It’s not me. It’s them. The grasshoppers keep growing from nary noticeable rice-grain sized to flying cigar-sized assault weapons just outside my door. I’m willing to concede. Join me. It’s over. I’ll take back all the jokes I have made about Mormon culture if the seagulls could just come and do their mythical thing. I’m afraid that is not going to happen.
I don’t want to say it for sure, but all the microwaves and 5G technology probably made the grasshoppers super intelligent and immune to our defenses. They could have taken us all out during the pandemic while we were all at home. They were smart enough to wait until we fattened up on two years of inactivity and stress eating.
There’s no reason to lament. I think as a species we had a pretty good run. We blew up some things, but we also invented aerosol cheese and Blues music. Cheese and music were two of our better things during our tenure here on Earth. Disco wasn’t great but you have to admit it was fun and glittery.
Aerosol cheese was great for crackers. Cheese Whiz was an unfortunate name. Velveeta, though a gelatinous brick, still is the best for nachos. There are a couple places in town trying to pass it off as “beer cheese.” Come on, I checked your dumpster. You are busted. Lastly, I think the world can thank Utah for introducing cheese curds and root beer flavored shelf stable milk to the world.
As I write this they are slowly, but literally, eating away at our infrastructure. It will be hard to communicate with the rest of the world to confirm who is dying first. If this was the Titanic, they would have eaten all the lifeboats and deck chairs. I suspect the grasshoppers will love the South American rain forests and most of Hawaii but will save central Arizona and the St. George area for a last snack.
Resistance is futile. Sure, you could use your mad prepper skills and live in a grasshopper proof bunker somewhere, but why put off the inevitable? They are only going to get bigger and meaner. They are going to cut off Netflix, Facebook, Wordle and Tic Tok first; so, what are you going to do in your bunker? I also think it is fortunate that this is happening before we were able to inhabit other planets.
Like Mad Max, there will be some tribal holdouts living at Burning Man in the desert. Eventually even they will run out of water, sunscreen and glow sticks. As a way to check out from existence, one last sweaty rave isn’t a bad way to go. That’s likely where you will find the remains of me.
I’ve set out some fresh spinach snacks so that the grasshoppers remember me fondly. I’ve got to go. I can hear them chewing on the door while others are working on the key code to the garage door. It’s been nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.