If things ended well, they wouldn’t end. There are no amicable divorces. If you knew it was the last time, you would have savored it more. To quote Clint Eastwood in The Unforgiven “We all have it coming kid.” Or Bill Paxton in Aliens, “Game over, man! Game over!” Side note: Paxton was also amazing in “Big Love,” the documentary series about Utah culture. May he rest in peace.

It’s not me. It’s them. The grasshoppers keep growing from nary noticeable rice-grain sized to flying cigar-sized assault weapons just outside my door. I’m willing to concede. Join me. It’s over. I’ll take back all the jokes I have made about Mormon culture if the seagulls could just come and do their mythical thing. I’m afraid that is not going to happen.

