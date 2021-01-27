The first case of coronavirus in our United States was about a year ago (June 20, 2020). It has grown and is killing people throughout the world. Fortunately, we in Cache Valley have not as many people dying as most places but COVID-19, and other similar coronavirus strains, are appearing. Lucky though we are, we are not out of danger yet.
What we as a people have done, or not done, will haunt us and change the direction of most of us for years to come. Fiends and neighbors we have known for decades knock on our door, hand us a pie or some special treat, back six feet away and exchange bits of our life in exile. Others don't come knocking but choose to chat with us on Zoom.
Modern machines allow us to talk with friends and family on other continents, but hugs are a thing of the past. Jenny and I play the hand that was dealt us, but we don't know the odds for winning. The virus has become a bad dream that won't go away.
For the last quarter century our Center Street home was active with participants and onlookers at Independence Day and July 24 parades, old car drive-throughs, witches dancing, tailgate gatherings before USU football, Halloween “ghosts,” political rallies — you name it. And when Center Street activities were going on, our back yard was always open for people to rest, read poems, argue politics, drink a cold whatever.
We hope those fun days are not gone forever and that we will live past their rebirth. But we know not when, or if, they will return. Come walk with me, virtually of course, and see how others in our town have adapted to COVID-19 the last 12 months.
As we step out our front door, we see no one on the street. We don't hear chattering of children playing or a neighbor digging up stuff that lawns attract. There are no children walking to the several schools within a mile. Doors are closed and window shades pulled on houses. The only signs of life are an occasional dog pulling his owner behind him on the back end of a fully extended leash.
We walk west a couple of blocks. The sidewalks on Center are mostly clear, but when we turn south we need to be careful in the hit-or-miss mixture of clean sidewalks and trampled ice. The “swimming pool block” west of 4th and 5th South has, and is, being well used by children sliding down slopes on anything that will give them a thrill.
North of us is the Cache County Fairgrounds, an area that attracts thousands of people every summer with county fairs, rodeos, carnivals, you name it. The Event Center was designed not just for a county business office, but as a flexible building that can be used for numerous different needs. One of the most recent uses has been the Bear River Health Department's program to vaccinate as many people as possible to calm old COVID-19. Being old, Jenny and I were among those vaccinated there three weeks ago. We're scheduled to get our second shot next week.
Bear River Health's vaccination program has been recognized as one of the best in the country. Amen. And our volunteers are great. I have never seen a program use a mixture of professionals from several agencies and direct volunteers to make a highly technical program move so smoothly.
Jenny, a neighboring couple, and I were given a 30 minute slot. The four of us went to the fairgrounds in my car. A young man checked our permit and waved us on. As we approached the south side of the Event Center, cars were divided into four rows and sat in formation for about 15 minutes. When entry to the Event Center basement opened, we were guided into four rows. That took about five minutes.
A mob of nurses, many we knew, descended on each car. One team checked our permit and gathered information. A second team gave each of us a shot. That took about 10 minutes. A third team watched us closely for any adverse reaction as we sat still for a required 15 minutes.
The northern doors opened, and a young woman wearing a colorful mask directed us out of basement and onto a road that took us back to 5th South. For less than an hour we had been surrounded by dozens of dedicated, well-trained people working hard to help individual people stay healthy. Now, it is up to us who are not killed by coronavirus to help others regain the good old days past. That will not be easy.
Last summer, at almost the exact spot where I drove from the fairgrounds, I was cursed by a man for wearing a mask. Fortunately, I had the good sense to walk away instead of exchanging insults and blows. But we must not walk away from fighting the coronavirus. Educating people to accept facts that are counter to their beliefs will not be easy. But the future of homo sapiens depends on it.