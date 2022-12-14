Snow was falling as I stood in line at our Logan Culver’s restaurant when a man came in wearing a veteran’s cap, showing he had served in the Korean War. He carried a clear, plastic container. He smiled and nudged his way up to the counter beside me. He plunked the container down with a grin half hidden by his gray mustache and eyes sparkling beneath bushy silver brows.
He proudly displayed the “Toys for Tots” sticker on the container and asked the cashier where it could sit for the holiday season. “I called the manager and he said it would be OK to leave it,” he said.
As the cashier went back to ask the manager about it, the veteran and I talked.
“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” he said. It may have been more, but this columnist’s memory registered at least a score of years. He then listed a large number of toys and dollars earned over the last few seasons. Each dollar, toy and good deed stacked up like the snowflakes that persistently fell across the valley. With a Santa-like twinkle in his eye, he told the number of children that had been served with his help.
He left with a spring in his step. He had more stops to make, more good to do. The snow was still falling.
The short interaction with this jolly veteran made me wonder how many good people have been up to community service this year, and for how many years past. There are so many ways to do good and so many unpaid jobs that need doing. It strikes me that we live in a place where many residents participate in community service in one way or another, and so I looked into it.
A quick Google search led to a page listing 223 local charities. Another search yielded 42 other community resources. Not to mention the hundreds of organizations that serve the community in other ways, such as beautifying landscapes, cleaning properties or sharing talents.
The list was truly diverse and too comprehensive for me to weed through in order to find the oldest of all these groups. But as it happens, I stumbled on a short history of one group that emphasizes how long some of our local do-gooders have been working to help nurture our community.
The Madrigal Choir in Downey, Idaho, is currently directed by my aunt, Julie Buck. She passed on this history to me, which is written by Mary Christensen.
“Maxine Stowell had come to Downey with her family while her husband was overseas during World War II…,” the history reads. “Maxine wanted to start a choir to help take care of some of the weary hours for her.”
The story goes on to document how Maxine and a group of Downey natives rallied until they found a director, a talented musician named Emily Pratt. Emily agreed to lead the choir, whose first meeting was July 7, 1943. At the same time, the Battle of Kursk was being fought in Europe and the Battles of Kula Gulf and Kolombangara were raging in the Pacific theatre.
The war was a hard time for the troops overseas and their families, but it was also hard on locals. Because the military needed so much fuel, food and manpower, all of those things were in short supply on the home front. According to the Madrigal history, the nine original group members thought singing could brighten the dark times around the valley.
So, the choir began preparing programs.
“Our first concert was October 15, 1944,” Christensen wrote. “We had special programs for Easter and always a Christmas Program. ... We sang at hundreds of funerals, church meetings, music festivals, testimonials, weddings, patriotic programs, civic groups, graduation exercises, and school reunions. … We sang all over the valley: Blackfoot, Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, Preston, Grace, Bancroft and Hyrum, UT.”
The choir continued into its 25th anniversary, its 40th and on until now. This next year, 2023, will commemorate the 80th year that the singers have been performing as a group. Countless members and directors have been added to the choir’s numbers. When I joined them last year, my auntie told me, “Once you’re a Madrigal, you have to die to get out.”
Many choir members and directors have done just that. They contributed their time and talents to something worthwhile and beautiful until they were no longer able to. The choir has had a few centenarians over the years.
It might seem to be a little thing for people to give a few hours a week singing a few notes to a good deed. Maybe it is not even worth mentioning in a newspaper. But the cumulative effect of so many people giving a little time, like snow piling and drifting around us, has added up to a tremendous impact in our community, our country and even in our world.
The choir is just one organization that depends on freely given contributions of time or means. There are countless other groups that depend on the goodness of Cache citizens to lend a hand; the food banks, the shelters, the jails, the schools the libraries all need help.
It is so wonderful that so many hundreds and even thousands of volunteers around Cache Valley pitch in to make these groups viable. They do so much good, more than can be counted in dollars or in toys or even in the numbers of people served.
How can we measure the good that has been done? We cannot. But we seem to be able to count on people to show up with a smile and a spring in their step. There are plenty of more opportunities waiting, more good to do. The snow is still falling.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.
