Kate Anderson new (copy)

Kate Anderson new (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Snow was falling as I stood in line at our Logan Culver’s restaurant when a man came in wearing a veteran’s cap, showing he had served in the Korean War. He carried a clear, plastic container. He smiled and nudged his way up to the counter beside me. He plunked the container down with a grin half hidden by his gray mustache and eyes sparkling beneath bushy silver brows.

He proudly displayed the “Toys for Tots” sticker on the container and asked the cashier where it could sit for the holiday season. “I called the manager and he said it would be OK to leave it,” he said.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.