Involved citizens are people who work with others for the benefit of their community. There are many service organizations in our valley, but I want to focus on one that I first became aware of a year ago, when one of my friends asked me if I’d be interested in serving in “The Friends of the Logan Library.” I went to a few of their monthly board meetings, and it seemed like a good match.
The mission of this group: “Friends of the Logan Library is dedicated to the promotion of the Logan Public Library and the advancement of the library’s mission.” We have a fairly straightforward process to accomplish it.
Two or three times a year we take surplus books and media that have been culled from the Logan Library collection and sell them at a used book sale. If you join, not only do you get a great deal on the books, but you could volunteer to spend a couple of hours immersed in thousands of books, either setting up the sales displays, staffing the book sale, or storing the books that didn’t sell yet. It’s an opportunity to do some physical labor side-by-side with people you probably don’t know well.
What is done with the money? We try to meet some needs of our vital, though shabby, library. Here are some of the things we have provided:
• Furniture so that you can sit someplace comfy to read magazines
• A 3-D printer so you can print in 3-D (Yes, you!)
• Shopping carts and baskets, so if you end up with more than an armful of books and other media you aren’t dropping them all over the floor
• Bags (with logos on them) see above
• Child sized chairs
• A big-screen TV on a cart so you can use media at YOUR events
And speaking of events, we have also sponsored and co-sponsored several. The one with the most people attending was the book release party for Tyler Whitesides’ “The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn.” There was a local authors’ panel featuring Lorin Grace, Emily Wheeler, and Robyn Buttars. We helped with a hands-on crafters’ conference. We heard from a person who has bicycled around the world, almost, and from another person about “Living with Cache Valley Wildlife”. For banned books month, there was the movie, “Farenheit 451,” and an evening talking with a librarian about intellectual freedom.
Take the opportunity to spend some time at the Logan Library. While you are there you could sit on a comfy couch and read a magazine or other reference material.
You could go get a shopping cart and load up on stuff to check out. And then, you could carry it home in the bag you remembered to get out of your closet before you left home. But while you are at the circulation desk checking out your books, ask them for a “Friends of the Logan Library” membership brochure. The librarian will be happy to pass it along to us, along with the $5 individual or $10 family membership dues, and then we’ll put you on our e-mail so you know about what’s coming next. Or, if you just can’t wait for that, look for our colorful logo in the upper right corner of the Logan Library website. Clicking on that will bring you to a brochure you could print, fill out, and mail to us: Friends of the Logan Library, 255 N Main, Logan, UT 84321.
Gail Hanson is treasurer for the “Friends of the Logan Library.” She has lived in the Hillcrest School area of Logan for nearly 40 years.