Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In the southwest corner of our linoleum floored family room, ’70s swag lamp overhead, rested a naughahyde brown La-Z-Boy recliner. It was the favored perch for my Dad (first name Bud) to do his crossword puzzles, read three full newspapers a day and hold court on current events or the latest ball games involving any of his three sons.

I remember he had a specific way of holding the newspaper up to read with his bifocals. The middle finger was positioned on the side of the paper facing the room, as if to appear he was giving you "the bird," if you interrupted his relaxation. An interesting thing about his crossword endeavors was that he always completed, and I do mean completed, them in pen, not pencil as I choose to do.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you