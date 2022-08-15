In the southwest corner of our linoleum floored family room, ’70s swag lamp overhead, rested a naughahyde brown La-Z-Boy recliner. It was the favored perch for my Dad (first name Bud) to do his crossword puzzles, read three full newspapers a day and hold court on current events or the latest ball games involving any of his three sons.
I remember he had a specific way of holding the newspaper up to read with his bifocals. The middle finger was positioned on the side of the paper facing the room, as if to appear he was giving you "the bird," if you interrupted his relaxation. An interesting thing about his crossword endeavors was that he always completed, and I do mean completed, them in pen, not pencil as I choose to do.
Mom would occasionally ask me to help her move that chair out into the middle of the room so she could sweep, mop, and wipe the baseboards clean. Now most 10-year-old boys would duck and dodge any chore requests from their mother, but this request for my "muscles" was an event, full of anticipatory zeal because of what was certain to be discovered beneath that throne of my fathers.
The style of pants my father wore, for farm work, were not the skinny jeans or the Wrangler jeans some farmers donned but rather a baggy sort of cut. As he reclined and shifted to find the sweet spot of comfort for his aching back, coins would quietly trickle out and fall through the slit between the cushion and armrest, over time collecting on that linoleum floor beneath the chair, out of sight.
I am sure mom was giggling a little inside as I would trip over myself scrambling to gather up the treasure of dimes, nickels and, if lucky, quarters. Less than a dollar every time no doubt, but those coins were real currency, penny candy money at Polar Bear or Creamies at Premium Oil gas station after little league baseball practice.
Now, nearly 50 years later, that chair is no longer there, the swag lamp is no longer there, Dad is no longer there. But that does not stop me from looking over into that same southwest corner of the room as I walk through, remembering the scenes from the past. As a father of three, and a grandpa of three, I am still finding “coins from my father’s pockets” to share with my offspring. Only these are coins of words and wisdom straight from my father’s pockets.
His teachings, his advice, his example, I find myself repeating sometimes word for word. He is my favorite person in the whole world. His parenting was firm but became more flexible as he aged. He was full of quips, folksy farmer sayings I call Bud-isms. Humor was commonly used to drive home the point. I hope to share some of these Bud-isms and “coins” in future articles.
The last time I spoke with my Dad was a day or so before he passed away in March of 1999. I was living in West Virginia and my older brother handed him the phone while he laid in his hospital bed here in Preston. He was not a physically demonstrative man but showed love in actions instead of words. I told him how much I loved him, my voice quivering. I knew I was about to lose my “sun” that warmed my life and shone light on my every move and thought. His response was simply one of the Bud-isms: “Ditto,“ he said in a soft, weak but audible voice. His love language was different, simple and minimal but effective — the final “coin” I was to receive from him while on this earth, more valuable than quarters, nickels and dimes.
They say a dollar is not worth as much as it used to be, and you cannot buy penny candy anymore, but the “coins from my father’s pockets” have outgrown the rate of inflation, to me and to whomever I share them. Thanks Dad, job well done!