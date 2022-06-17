I would like to discuss inheritance and the effect on it by English grammar rules. Let’s examine the same sentence with just one small word difference: What things of my Father’s were left TO me? Versus: What things of my father’s were left IN me? You may remember something about prepositions from high school English class. Mrs. Cattani at Preston High taught me that anything a train can do to a mountain is a preposition. For example: in, to, around, over, under, etc. They are often idiomatic. In other words, the meaning of the phrase is determined by the choice of prepositions.
My sentence above may conjure up memories for those of us who have experienced the situation of losing parents and gaining an inheritance. A pyrrhic experience that is both sad and sometimes financially beneficial. In my case, I gained a house, a gun collection, record albums and boxes of pictures and farm items. I even have a small two drawer metal file cabinet that contains, among other documents, all his tax returns dating back a couple of decades. A testament to his financial planning and organizational skills that led to his success. If you have not yet experienced a probate of an estate, I wish you well for handling both the personal emotions and the tension among remaining family members that is too often involved. I plead with you to do your best to avoid such confrontations. Material items just do not compare in value to the liability of the hurt feelings of those left behind.
With the Thomas boys, it proceeded smoothly in my opinion. This outcome is due largely to Dad’s planning and organizing of every detail of a fairly large dry farming operation and his personal possessions. We were each at different phases of life and had varying needs. All of which were adroitly assessed and met by Dad’s suggested plan of distribution. I’ll keep those details private and personal .
The intangible things of my Dad and his estate are what to which I refer when I say: “left IN me.” They were not itemized by the attorney or even mentioned outloud as we gathered to sign legal documents. They were known only to me and were very personal. At his funeral, I spoke of a long list of things I learned AT his hands. He taught me how to shoot a gun, how to field strip a pheasant and how to drive a tractor. He taught me how to complete my work before play. He often said, “No” to my requests for the car keys or money which at the time seemed so unreasonable and random. But when I became a parent, the strategy became clearer to me. It was all about instilling self-discipline and learning to not have an attitude of entitlement. I have the knowledge taught at his hands of how to change the oil on my car, balance my checkbook (which I seldom do) and his standard phrases of how to handle life. I describe some of these folksy quips in an Idaho State Journal column back on February 4, 2022 entitled “Coins from my Father’s pockets.” I submitted it at that date instead of now on Father’s day to celebrate what would have been very near the anniversary of his 100th birthday.
If we were to add the value of what was left IN me from my Father, the estate's non-taxable value would skyrocket into the billions. One simple two letter word makes all the difference in the world to me. If any of his values, talents or wisdom were not left IN me, that is on me. I know his daily goal was to have me inherit all he had to offer. I hope my children feel the same when the day of my departure arrives. If nothing else, they will get an unexpected English lesson when they read this story. A synonymous version of these thoughts could easily be proposed mentioning Mom’s inheritance TO and IN me. But this column’s timing has an obvious coincidence.
Thanks Dad … for all you left TO and IN me. Happy Father’s Day and most of all … JOB WELL DONE!!
Todd Thomas is a resident of Preston. His father’s farm was about 10 miles north of town.