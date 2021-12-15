The Christmas of 1986, our family of five children, ages 12 to 18, wanted to help others even though we didn’t have extra to spare for ourselves. We decided to “play Santa” for a needy family in our Smithfield neighborhood who also had five children.
The excitement mounted as we shopped for gifts complete with groceries and a turkey. We planned to leave our gifts anonymously on their doorstep on Christmas Eve.
We dressed warmly for the chilly night, walked on the crusted snow-packed sidewalk in the neighborhood, each of us carrying our treasures. We stopped at the corner of their house. Rather than all of us going up to the door, we decided Dad and the three older children would take the boxes, lay them quietly on the cement porch, then leave while our 15-year-old son would ring the bell and quickly run and hide behind the house. The rest of us watched with anticipation in the bushes across the street.
We saw the door open and heard the cheerful comments from the parents and squeals of delight from the children as they picked up the boxes from the porch and took them inside. The door shut quickly. Our son soon, breathlessly, joined us at our vantage point. Our children quietly but excitedly said how fun it was to do this activity.
On the walk home, we talked about what the children and parents were possibly thinking and feeling.
Our bodies and hearts were warm as we walked the few blocks back to our house feeling so grateful to be able to share what little we had with others.
When we came to our house, we all stopped quickly when we saw on our doorstep boxes of gifts and groceries just like we left on our neighbor’s doorstep. At first I thought the family we had just visited had returned the gifts because they didn’t like them, but then they didn’t know who left them, nor could they have arrived at our house before us.
Then I felt offended to think that someone thought we were a needy family. I wondered if our neighbors we had just visited felt the same way that I was now feeling? I certainly didn’t want them to think of our offering to them in the same way.
As I stood literally frozen in my tracks surveying the pile of boxes at our front door, suddenly tears came humbly to my eyes from my melting heart. Someone cared about our family to do such a kind deed.
I started to laugh to myself with joy at the irony of the turn of events as we picked up our gifts and groceries and went into our warm house feeling ever more grateful for the Spirit of Christmas in our lives.
We treasure that night as one of the most memorable Christmases ever — that of giving — AND receiving.
Thaya Gilmore lives in Preston and writes freelance stories for the Preston Citizen and Herald Journal.