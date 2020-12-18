Nestled in the fertile fields southwest of Logan sits the beloved and quaint farming community of Young Ward.
Only those that have been privileged and blessed to call it home, can appreciate my attempt to express gratitude to those still living, that had such an impact on my idyllic childhood!
Born just five days prior to 1950, Young Ward was home for me, for the following 22 years.
Life was simple, but life required hard work. That was Young Ward!
Aromatic smells of freshly cut hay and the distinct smell of manure. That was Young Ward!
Silos, barns, corrals and coops. That was Young Ward!
Horses, cows, sheep and ducks. That was Young Ward!
Jenson’s Herefords. Jensen’s chickens.That was Young Ward! Tractors, combines, balers, trailers. That was Young Ward!
Hay to haul, and fields to irrigate. That was Young Ward!
Shovels on shoulders, thousands of steps walking irrigation ditches. That was Young Ward!
Ponds, creeks, fishing poles & worms. That was Young Ward!
Morning paper (Herald Journal) ritual — absorbing news, obituaries and want ads. That was Young Ward!
Ward bazaars — delectable baked goods, hand-stitched “treasures.” That was Young Ward!
Raw milk. Heavenly honey. That was Young Ward!
No GPS. “Go straight west, then turn left at the silo.” That was Young Ward!
Olsen’s Holsteins — Israelsen’s “zoo.” That was Young Ward
Mosquitoes to tolerate. Rooster “alarm clocks.” That was Young Ward!
Beloved College-Young School. Actual home cooked lunches — chili and cinammon rolls, the fave! That was Young Ward!
“College-Young School” losing roof in wild windstorm. School never the same after that! That was Young Ward!
Eternal bus rides to Smithfield and back. That was (from) Young Ward! (P.S. Congratulations to my alma mater, Sky View High for taking state in football last month! Still proud to be a Sky View Bobcat!)
Snow as high as fences. Buses grounded. That was Young Ward!
Fog so dense, only prayer assured a safe journey home. That was Young Ward!
4H Clubs, County Fair. Purple, blue, red and white ribbons. That was Young Ward!
Cache County Fair community booth — exhibiting our Young Ward “spirit.” That was Young Ward!
Tragic events (Herzog accident; Chuck AND Clara Schenk fire) heartfelt compassion demonstrated. That was Young Ward!
Childless couples — Jack and Lyda Baur, Serge and Molly Olsen — “adopted” and spoiled every one of us! That was Young Ward!
Bike rides with friends and hay field ball games with neighbors. That was Young Ward!
Annie I Over and Charlie, Charlie Butcher Boy. That was Young Ward
The Wheels on the Bus and Phebe Pinder! That was Young Ward!
Santa’s yearly visit on Christmas Eve at the church, with bags of peanuts and sweets. That was Young Ward!
Hay ride caroling. Tubing on Mantua Hill. That was Young Ward!
Surrounded and embraced by endearing mountains — assuring protection and peace. That was Young Ward!
Cherished “salt of the earth” individuals, too numerous to mention, that nurtured and mentored me into who I am today. That was Young Ward!
Looking back, my “Young Ward infusion” has been an unbelievable blessing in my life, because … That is Young Ward!
Reta (Israelsen) Tischner is a resident of Salem, Utah, and if you don’t already know, a former resident of Young Ward.