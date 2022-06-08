Editor’s Note: The following statement was posted on Facebook by Cache County Republican Party Chair Shellie Giddings in response to a letter to the editor in Tuesday’s Herald Journal that claimed Utah House candidate Mike Petersen “refused every date offered” to debate primary election opponent Val Potter.
Shellie Giddings
Cache GOP chair
It has come to our attention that there is information being circulated regarding a debate and our District 2 candidates.
To be clear, there was a date set that both candidates agreed on. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control that date needed to be changed.
The second proposed date didn’t work for the incumbent as he had a scheduled out of town family event.
(Let me add, it doesn’t take a debate to know what candidates believe in or stand for as has been implied in a letter to the editor.)
In the meantime it was proposed by a local radio personality, at KVNU, that each candidate go in at a convenient time and be interviewed.
For those who listen to the “For the People” show, hosted by Jason Williams, you heard one candidate yesterday, Monday June 6th. The incumbent will be on his show this week.
Politics can get ugly. There are many personalities involved. Sometimes we disagree. There’s nothing wrong with civil disagreement. There is something wrong with not being honest. There is something wrong with attempting to represent someone else incorrectly.
Politics doesn’t have to be ugly. It would do all of us good if we would get all of the facts before pushing a narrative that may not be true. It would be even better if we would all treat others kindly … you know, the way we want others to treat us.
It’s difficult to run for office. It can be difficult to put yourself out there. We appreciate those who are willing. It’s this sort of situation that makes people not want to be involved and we need good people involved. We are very lucky here, in Cache County, to have many worthy, qualified, hard working Republican candidates. They are putting themselves out there because their goal is to serve our beautiful county and its wonderful citizens and make this a place so many want to live. Please look for truth, speak of truth and dispel that which is not true.