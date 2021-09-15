On Friday, Sept. 10, our family received a devastating call from the Intermountain transplant clinic. They told us it has been decided that Intermountain Healthcare is stopping all non-urgent surgeries due to their ICU’s being at more than 100% capacity because of unvaccinated COVID-19 and other patients and not having enough beds or staff to handle all of it. These “non-urgent surgeries” include my husband’s life-saving kidney transplant surgery.
My husband, Paul Kelley, was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney failure nine months ago and is living on 5% kidney function. He does dialysis every night for nine hours. The only way to save his life is to receive a kidney transplant.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have provided a tiered system for deciding which procedures are essential and cannot be postponed. Transplants are listed in tier 3b (high acuity surgery/unhealthy patient), the highest tier, and listed DO NOT POSTPONE. Even with this guidance, unfortunately, IHC is having to postpone even these 3b surgeries because of the current crisis situation they are in. 3b surgeries also include trauma surgeries, cardiac with symptom surgeries, and limb threatening vascular surgeries. Procedures also recommended to not postpone that are having to be stopped include most cancers, neurosurgery, and surgeries for highly symptomatic patients.
IHC states that of its 350 COVID patients, 87% are not vaccinated, and 93% of their ICU COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. That is 300 people who if they had received the vaccine, would likely not be taking up a hospital bed. Three hundred more beds and countless more staff that would be available for my husband and others like him to receive the life saving transplants they so desperately need. The choice of some to not be vaccinated is causing life-saving medical care to be denied to those with extreme, urgent, medical problems. Medical care should never have to be denied to anyone, but apparently that is the situation we are in. And the choice is having to be made to give priority to those who have knowingly and willingly denied free, readily available medical intervention and be vaccinated, while those who have done everything imaginable to preserve their health are having to be denied care.
Paul, who is also the father to our three young children (ages 8, 6, 3), first found out about his kidney failure in December 2020. The worst end to the worst year ever. On Dec. 14 Paul had a routine physical. On Dec. 15 Paul ever so casually told me over dinner that his lab work came back and he might have to start dialysis and get a kidney transplant.
After days googling kidney failure and trying to get doctors to call me back, we went to the emergency room and were admitted to the hospital. On Dec. 24, I sat in an aisle in Walmart, attempting to pull together Christmas for our three young children, with my husband in the hospital, listening over speaker phone to the doctor in the hospital tell us there’s nothing they can do and Paul is in fact in Stage 5 kidney failure and immediately needs to start dialysis and get a transplant. From there we’ve been thrown into endless doctors appointments, blood draws, multiple surgeries, dialysis every night, and getting approved for a transplant.
My husband has been living with Stage 5 kidney failure for nine months now. The most nightmarish months of our lives. Currently, Paul’s kidney function is at 5%. To stay alive, he does dialysis every night, all night for nine hours, to “replace” the work of his kidneys. The transplant process has been long and painful. We were told the process if a live donor is chosen takes 2-6 months. We are now well past that mark.
Despite many delays, we received news in August that a live donor had been approved! A saint of a person, and my husband's best friend, who has gone through the very long and detailed process of being approved to donate. Since he is not a great match for Paul, it was decided to do a paired exchanged to find a perfect match. The donor and my husband were placed on the NKR list on Sept. 3 — a national database which provides access to kidneys all over the country and allows Paul and his donor to do what is called a “paired exchange,” where Paul receives a kidney he is perfectly matched with and his donor gives to someone he is perfectly matched with. The hope was transplant surgery would likely happen within a couple weeks to a couple months.
Now, on Friday, just a week after being placed on the registry, we were told that there is the possibility surgery will have to be delayed and a perfectly matched kidney passed up. If they were to find a kidney today, or in the next few weeks, we could not have it because of these postponements. We have gone through so much to get where we are now, and now, so close to being on the other side of things, we might have to wait even longer.
Every day that goes by is vital. Every month his labs get worse. Every month his kidneys lose more function from the very little they have. Every month of dialysis decreases transplant success for him. Dialysis is not a long-term solution, and only marginally replaces kidney function enough to keep patients from dying. In the words of our nephrologist, “Dialysis is only a means to ‘buy him time’ until a transplant can be received.” His life is currently dependent on a machine. A transplant is literally the only option to save my husband’s life, and him and our family are being denied that right.
I am scared. I am scared time will run out for us. We don’t know if we have weeks to months more to wait. Transplants are life saving and urgent surgeries that cannot and should not have to be postponed because of the choices of others to deny medical intervention.
Corrine Kelley and her husband, Paul, live in River Heights. Paul is a products manager at Juniper Systems and Corrine is a stay-at-home mother.