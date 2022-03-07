The Cache County Children's Justice Center (CJC), located in Logan, is a child-friendly facility where victims of child abuse are interviewed and medically assessed by professionals, specifically trained in the forensic investigation of abuse. Serving Cache and Rich counties, the Justice Center's mission is to provide a comfortable, neutral, child- friendly atmosphere where children and their trusted family members receive coordinated inter-agency services during the child abuse investigative process. Because this process otherwise can be frightening and intimidating, the center mitigates the trauma of discussing details of physical or sexual abuse, often including medical evaluations, by offering a non-threatening, home-like environment for the children.
The CJC mission and model involves a collaborative process including the Utah Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) and law enforcement agencies. This process is illustrated at www.cachecic.org. It refects the joint focus on reducing trauma and anxiety for affected children.
Most sexually abused children do not tell anyone about it. And because eight out of 10 victims know their abusers — commonly family members, friends, neighbors, and babysitters — caring adults in a position to detect the abuses need to be observant to recognize and report telltale signs, of which there are many. They include unexplained burns or bruises, often accompanied by unconvincing explanations. Also, changes in behavior, evidence of being afraid, anxious, depressed, withdrawn or aggressive may be noted. Additional signs may include fear of leaving school, of going home, of strangers, or of the dark; changes in eating behaviors resulting in weight gain or loss; changes in sleeping patterns with resulting tiredness, difficulty falling asleep, and often nightmares; changes in school performance and attendance; lack of personal care or hygiene marked by uncleanliness and/or body odor; risk-taking behaviors such as drug and alcohol use or carrying a weapon; and inappropriate sexual behaviors.
Children often show, rather than tell, when something is upsetting them. They may give vague hints that something is wrong ‚ and they may not have the words to explain.
The effectiveness of CJC and its partnering agencies in eradicating local child abuse depends heavily on the caring actions of caring adults in the community. The desired eradication begins with an informed, empowered community having the courage to talk openly about the issue. Child abuse, particularly child sexual abuse‚ is a crime of secrecy that must be recognized and exposed. Individual cases must be identified and reported by observant adults. Additional information about the signs of abuse and how to report it is available at the CJC website It is important to start the dialog and inspire others to talk openly about this issue. Healing can happen. It takes courage to speak up. The victimized children are not to blame for the abuses they suffer. Adults are supposed to care for and protect them.
Anyone in a circumstance where a child discloses abuse may well be guided by the following steps:
• Listen calmly and carefully to the child. Avoid expressing your own views on the matter. Know that a reaction of shock or disbelief could cause the child to shut down, retract, and stop talking.
• Let the child know that he/she has done the right thing. Reassurance can make a great positive impact on a child who may have been keeping secret.
• Assure him/her it is not their fault ‚ they need to know this.
• Affirm that you believe them. They are telling you because they want help and they trust that you will be the person who will believe and help them.
• Do not talk to the alleged abuser. Such a confrontation could make the situation a lot worse for the child.
• Explain what you will do next. If age appropriate, tell him/her that you will need to find someone who will be able to help.
• Do not delay reporting the abuse. The sooner after the child discloses, the better. Report while the details are still fresh in your mind so action can be taken as soon as possible.
Because The CIC is a non-profit entity with no continuous source of funding, it depends on the generosity of local residents and businesses to sustain operations. Sponsored fund-raising events have become important for this purpose, two of which are imminent: a business-focused Facebook Likeathon during April (local businesses are invited to sponsor please visit cachecjc.org); and the second is a fun run of 1 mile or 5K on April 23 starting from the Cache Events Center at 1 p.m. Call the CJC at 435-755-1801 for details.
The Friends of the CJC is a policy guidance board of community volunteers who meet regularly to review and advise regarding center operations. More information about the CIC is available by calling Center Director Terryl Warner at 435-755-1801, and by visiting the website. Alternatively, contact Friends board chair/member Karina Brown at 435-881-2798 or karinaandelinbrown@gmaiI.com.
Roxana King is the former director of Human Services at the Bear River Association of Governments and an adjunct at the Children’s Justice Center.