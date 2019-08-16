In 2018 Cache County awarded over $890,892 in property tax relief to approximately 840 qualifying residents. The Cache County Auditor’s Office would like to take this opportunity to inform the community of the tax-relief options available so those who are eligible can seek and receive the tax relief they qualify for before the taxes are billed. Applications are due by September 1st according to Utah State law; however, the Cache County Council has granted our request to extend the deadline to November 30th.
Cache County has a variety of property tax relief programs; Veteran with a Service Related Disability, Active Duty Armed Forces, Blind, Homeowner’s Credit (Circuit Breaker), and Indigent (Hardship). All applications must be submitted on an annual basis with the exception of the disabled veteran’s exemption that only has to be renewed when there is a change in circumstance like percentage of disability or residence. On all property tax relief only the primary residence and up to one acre of primary residential land is eligible.
All applicants must complete the Cache County Tax Relief form by the deadline and provide all required documentation to verify eligibility. We strongly encourage applicants to apply early. Application forms can be found online on the auditor’s website at www.cachecounty.org/auditor under “Tax Relief” or can be picked up at the county administration building in the auditor’s office at 179 North Main Suite 102. It is helpful to review the application to ensure you have all the required documentation before submitting the application to the auditor’s office. Citizens with questions can call the Auditor’s office at 435 755-1706.
The circuit breaker and hardship programs require income verification as they are designed to provide assistance to home owners that have income below statutorily mandated levels. The circuit breaker program is aimed at helping low-income elderly tax payers, and full year residents older than 66 with a gross annual income of less than $33,530. Applicants must provide a prior year tax return or other income verification documentation as determined by the auditor’s office. Hardship assistance is handled on a “case-by-case” basis and requires the applicant to complete the Cache County Tax Relief Form and the Low Income Supplemental Packet. In addition to income verification they must prove extreme hardship or medical disability. Each hardship case will be reviewed and decided by the Cache County Council.
The military and blind programs are not income based, but do require eligibility documents. The blind program exempts the first $11,500 of property from taxation, and requires a statement from a licensed ophthalmologist verifying legal blindness. The active duty program is for those currently serving who can provide satisfactory evidence of "qualifying active duty military service" which means 200 or more days in any continuous 365 day period. Required documents include military orders and travel vouchers detailing actual dates served outside of Utah. The disabled veteran program requires the certificate of discharge, and a military statement listing the percentage of service related disability to be submitted with the initial application.
Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jill Zollinger states, “We realize there are times when this assistance is needed and my office is happy to help our Cache County Citizens who may have questions about the programs. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please contact us during these times with any questions you may have about tax relief programs.