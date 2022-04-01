Editor's note: The following essay was submitted by the Smithfield Public Library. It combines written information from state and local sources.
April 3rd through 9th is National Library Week, and May is Utah's Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month.
We often take for granted our local libraries and all the good things they do for our families and communities. But the world of local libraries hardly existed just over a century ago. That's when the wealthy industrialist/philanthropist Andrew Carnegie launched what would become the most significant phase of public-library development in Utah and throughout the country.
Carnegie donated more than $56 million to construct some 2,500 libraries worldwide, including 1,679 in the U.S and 23 in Utah. Most were built in the first two decades of the 20th century, and most were in small towns. Sixteen Carnegie libraries still stand in Utah, all of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of their role in promoting literacy and public education in Utah (not to mention the architectural significance of most of them, as well).
Carnegie libraries provided improved and expanded library services in the communities in which they were built. Many communities never had libraries of much substance prior to the Carnegie program. The new Carnegie libraries helped establish standards of library operation and building design that persisted for decades. The Carnegie library program, which ended in 1917, was the only sustained library building movement in Utah until the 1950s and '60s.
While Carnegie funds paid for the construction of the buildings, recipient communities were required to provide the books and annual budgets for maintaining the libraries. This contributed significantly to the widespread acceptance of local government responsibility for public libraries.
The Smithfield Public Library was constructed in 1921-22.
In celebration of National Library Week and Utah's Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month, the Department of Community and Cultural Engagement invites you to visit your local historic Carnegie Library.
Sixteen Carnegie libraries still stand in Utah, including in Smithfield and Richmond. All are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Smithfield Public Library will be celebrating 100 years of service to the residents this year. Commemoration of the completion of the building was held on Dec. 3, 1922. We invite all to visit the library and to watch for special events commemorating this milestone of 100 years of service.
Built at a cost of $20,000, the Smithfield Public Library is significant as the first public library in Smithfield and as a fine example of prairie style architecture adapted to a small public building. It is also significant as an example of the work of architect Fred W. Hodgson, who designed a number of other buildings in Cache Valley, including Cache Valley Bank, the Utah State Agricultural College Library, and the Smithfield Junior High School.
In February 1915, the Smithfield City Council appointed two of its members to investigate the possibility of establishing a public library. Since the 1860s, Latter-day Saint church wards had maintained small libraries to meet the needs of their members, but Smithfield had no public library. In a special election in 1917, Smithfield citizens approved a one mill levy to fund a public library. Following the election, city officials named a library commission to carry out the establishment of the library. Mayors in their time of office would act as chairman of the board. In the fall of 1917, a temporary reading room was opened in the church’s Second Ward Tithing Office. It was stocked with books donated by townspeople.
While these preliminary efforts were being made, the library commission applied for a grant from the Carnegie Foundation. Local architect Fred W. Hodgson estimated the cost of a suitable building at $20,000. The foundation granted $12,000, with the city pledging the balance. Soon afterward, it became apparent that the one mill levy approved in 1917 was not enough to adequately finance the project. At a second bond election held on July 2, 1921, citizens approved an additional one mill levy for the library.
The architect of the building was Fred W. Hodgson, Cache Valley’s most prominent architect at that time, and brother of well-known Ogden architect, Leslie S. Hodgson. Fred Hodgson was born in Salt Lake City March 17, 1886, son of Mary E. and Oliver Hodgson. After marrying Mary Eleanor Bingham, they moved to San Diego, California, where he completed architectural training, he had begun in Ogden under his brother. He practiced for several years in Ogden, then moved to Logan, where he practiced architecture for the rest of his life.