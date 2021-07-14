I am a survivor of many world catastrophes — war, earthquakes, flus, pandemics, a hurricane and riots.
The Spanish flu (January 1918-December 1920) had an impact on my paternal family. My grandpa, Walter Eggleston, who resided on the family farm in Cornish, had the Spanish flu. Schools and churches were closed. He worked at the sugar beet factory in Cornish, where many people came from outside the valley to work.
There were seven children in the home, and my dad, Fay, was 5 years old at the time. My grandmother, Emma, who was pregnant with her eighth child, quarantined grandpa in their bedroom. Wearing a mask, Grandma took care of Grandpa, the children, animals, and the farm chores. He recovered. The family did not catch the flu. However, the baby was stillborn.
I survived World War II. I was three months old, born and raised in Los Angeles, when Pearl Harbor was bombed in December 1941, and 4 years old when the war ended in 1945.
I remember my dad blackening the windows with a cloth when the air raid sirens blared. I also remember at that age being hot, tired and thirsty while standing outside in long lines with my mother, older sister and younger brother to redeem coupons for my allotment of sugar and shoes.
During my time in Southern California, I experienced many earthquakes: 5.4 Torrance, Nov. 11, 1941; 6.4 Desert Hot Springs, Dec. 4, 1948; 7.3 Tehachapi, July 21, 1952; 6.5 Sylmar, Feb. 9, 1971. After moving to Utah, then Idaho, the earthquakes haven’t stopped. On Sept. 2, 2017, there was the 5.4 earthquake in Soda Springs, Idaho, then the 5.7 Magna, Utah, earthquake on March 17, 2020, and the 6.5 Boise, Idaho, earthquake on March 31, 2020. All were felt where I live.
Interspersed among the earthquakes, I survived flu pandemics and childhood diseases: chicken pox, measles, mumps, sore throats, colds, earaches, stomach and respiratory flus, and worms (from our cats using our backyard sandbox for their litter box that our dad built for us to play in).
Among the flu epidemics, there was:
n Asian flu (February 1957-March 1958). No schools or churches were closed nor travel restrictions, businesses remained open, and no masks or social distancing.
n Hong Kong Flu (July 1968-January 1969). No schools or churches were closed, no travel restrictions, no masks or social distancing.
n SARS (2003).
n Swine Flu (January 2009-August 2010).
n COVID-19 (October 2019-present). Schools and churches closed, travel restrictions, businesses suffered, wore masks, and we had a stay-at-home state guideline.
When I was 7 years old, I broke my right arm playing cowboys and Indians with neighbor friends. I had rheumatic fever when I was 11 years old. This resulted in having a homeschool teacher for one year and being restricted from going to church so I wouldn’t pick up any illnesses. When I was an adult, I contracted a staph infection while working at an assisted living manor and couldn’t work for two months. I was asked to resign.
I lived in the smog-ridden city of Los Angeles for 21 years. Me and my siblings walked to and from school in the almost daily “red alert” smog and survived. We weren’t sick and didn’t die from the smog as predicted. Surprise!
Most days the fog rolled in from the Pacific Ocean, and my older sister and I drove home on many foggy nights from youth activities with both front car doors open so we could see the white lines in the street to find our way home safely without hitting cars.
During the many Watts riots in the 1960s, we could hear from our neighborhood in Hawthorne (near Watts) gunshots and continual police sirens. We worried for many days if the rioting would spill over into our neighborhood. It didn’t but kept us on pins and needles.
I had German measles as an adult with my first pregnancy in 1965, several months before my daughter was born, but she was fine.
I evacuated from the Category 4 Hurricane Floyd in Savannah, Georgia, in 1999 with my two college-age sons, heading inland to my husband’s parents in Tennessee. He had to stay at the Savannah International Airport since he was the airport’s meteorologist. The storm’s 18-foot ocean surge would cover our house. We locked our house and walked away from everything we owned. One block from our house, my sons and I sat in our car for two hours on the evacuation route due to the traffic congestion.
We have also had many long hours of power outages during the last five years while living in Utah and Idaho.
Two years ago, I was gaining my strength back after being in bed from exhaustion for several months — the result of running faster than I had strength after moving to the house we are now in — when COVID-19 emerged. I was just starting to get out of the house again when this happened, only to find myself homebound … again.
Then three months ago, a car accident that totaled our car set me back physically again.
I don’t outline all of these events to brag of my trials during the past 80 years but to remind myself, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that I have survived, and they have, too. During COVID, our family learned to be creative with drive-by grandparenting visits from children, talking through the screened front window of our house, blowing kisses to each other, and weekly Zoom video chats with our children and grandchildren.
We have truly been blessed with God’s protecting hand during those times. Adversities strengthen me and give me hope for the future.
Most importantly, what I have learned from these events is to be prepared spiritually, trust in the Lord, and have preparedness items as we have been counseled since 1936 from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. If we are prepared, we shall not fear.
How many catastrophic events have you lived through? Write about them, what you learned from each one and realize as I have that you are also a survivor.
Thaya Gilmore is a resident of Preston who writes occasional freelance articles for the Herald Journal “Faith” page and and LDS Living section.