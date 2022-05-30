Recently there have been impulsive, irrational extremes of behavior throughout society as a whole. From rampant road rage to airline passenger aggression and misbehavior, to actor Will Smith jumping onto the stage at the Oscars and slapping the emcee, people seem to be acting and reacting impulsively at levels heretofore unseen. Marriages, friendships, and other intimate relationships are increasingly punctuated by strife and hair-trigger violence, up to and including murder. Smash-and grab robberies and random attacks on innocent passersby are in the news daily. What’s to be done?
Traditionally religion has played a major role in the disposition and control of out-of-bounds behavior. Violations of society’s folkways and mores are defined as sin. This triggers a process whereby the transgression is identified, denounced and forsaken. Those injured by the offending action are compensated where possible and the sinner vows to never, ever, fall again into error’s gloomy way. Success or failure of the procedure contributes to either eternal glory or hellfire and damnation
This process is still deemed a sufficient approach for many, but as society becomes increasingly secular a more pragmatic viewpoint is called for. Rather than a means of meting out an appropriate punishment, a more therapeutic and healing based paradigm is called for.
Faith is helpful in curing physical maladies, but even the most ardent believer would also agree that the miracles of modern medicine are necessary for individual healing. These pharmaceutical and surgical treatments came about as a result of endless research and trial and error. In much the same way, well researched and replicable studies of impulse, its intensity, and physical and psychological impacts on individuals, can supplement, not impede, one’s faith and feelings of well being.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints certainly places a premium on the role of faith in the healing process, but at the same time the church strives to provide counseling and other help for those afflicted with self-control issues. As an old Arab saying advises “Trust in Allah, but tie up the camel.”
The rudiments of impulsive behavior need to be studied and identified. How does one define impulse? How can its intensity be measured? What, if any, aspects of impulse are hereditary and which are behavioral? How can extreme spontaneous behavior be mitigated or controlled? How have the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and other natural and manmade catastrophes affected impulse? What are causal and what are other variables affecting and affected by impulse? There are a myriad of other questions that have to be answered and the study of impulse warrants a place of its own on the stage of scientific discourse.
Scott Getting and his wife, Michele, live in Amalga, where they are active in community affairs. He holds a bachelors and masters degrees in sociology from Utah State University and is a retired rural letter carrier.