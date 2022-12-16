Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource.
This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I'm not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
Visiting the Food Pantry for the first time, I left not only with a box of food but an enlightening experience that lifted both my heart and my mind.
Grabbing produce and picking up bread and things for the coming week's sandwiches at Smith’s or Lee's is a very different experience from shopping (gathering) at the local food pantry. Some of my fellow gatherers spoke limited English; some came with young children eager to look through the bins of school supplies that are also available.
The apples I got to take home were not stickered and shiny, but rather little local orbs grown in a neighbor’s backyard and gathered by USU students and local volunteers. I’ve also taken cucumbers home that were miniature (perfect for pickling) and charmed with tell-tale garden defects rather than showy supermarket peel. Receiving my first take-home bag there was not only humbling but also heavy with meaning in a way I’d never experienced while shopping at our neighborhood chain retailers.
I was pleasantly surprised to find locally made bread in the baked goods section of the pantry. Shout out to Stong’s (North Logan bakery) and Old Grist Mill (Logan and South Logan locations) for donating day-old bread and bakery items to your neighbors! Not only is it much needed bread but it is delicious bread.
Visiting and receiving gave me the sense to be more responsible and wise with my gifts, and feel the gravity, the importance, of becoming a self-sustaining person not just for myself but for my community. I no longer think of farmer’s markets and local produce markets as a ‘cute’ or a ‘chic’ thing to do on the weekend, but instead I feel encouraged to RELY on them as a source of my fruits and vegetables. Nowadays, when I see abundant apple trees around our city, dropping and accumulating fruit on the walk, I don’t think “yuck, a mushy sidewalk. Let’s step around it.” Instead I think, “Oh, a tree that is producing good fruit to eat. Hope someone will harvest it.”
When I was in elementary school I remember our school would hold a food drive competition and a prize to the classroom who accumulated the greatest number of canned food/non-perishables. We knew the canned and dry goods were going to the food pantry for families in need, but many students such as myself were more interested in the competitive spirit and being part of the winning class. I never thought growing up that I would become a recipient of this same community resource, but now that I have had that experience I would like to share both my gratitude and a remark on the quality of donated items. I hope I can reassure that I am not including this for my own gain.
The families and individuals who rely on the food pantry to help make ends meet are not bigger fans of canned corn or green beans than you are. So, items like gluten-free pasta, organic pasta sauce, curry sauce, low-sugar and gluten-free cereals and garden produce are appreciated MUCH more than you know! I don't have children, but I would imagine some of my fellow patrons would particularly appreciate home-lunch-friendly items like individual cheese sticks, Gogurts, and granola bars. I am amazed at the variety available at the pantry — several local manufacturers and businesses help make that variety possible.
