Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource.

This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I'm not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.

