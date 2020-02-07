I read the article published by your newspaper on Jan. 30, 2020 regarding the Cache County School District kindergarten school teacher, Emily Hill, who opted to resign her position rather than tolerate ongoing physical abuse from a student in her classroom. I also noted the comments of executive director of elementary education, Gary Thomas, regarding the situation. I moved to Cache Valley from New Jersey, where I held the position of director of Special Services, in which I supervised all special education personnel, programs, needed services and curriculum. I will tell you that in the instance of Emily Hill and her behaviorally challenged student that, procedurally, the Iaw protecting students with potentially disabling conditions, which is named the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), was not followed in its entirety.
When a student is exhibiting behaviors that put himself or others at risk, a meeting must convene to discuss the issues. Those attending would be the teacher of the student, the student’s parent, a special education teacher, school administrator, and others as needed, e.g., guidance counselor, school psychologist, etc. The core issues are identified, including precipitating factors, number of occurrences, impact on the educational process of the child and other students, strategies that have been used and their effectiveness, among others. Those present suggest additional ways to ameliorate the situations before or as they occur. A plan is outlined in writing, persons are assigned tasks/roles, a reporting system is developed, timeline stated, and a subsequent meeting time is arranged. It sounds as though this meeting took place and that if a plan was implemented that it was not effective.
In the meantime, if the student’s behavior continues and is having a negative impact on his education and/or the education of other students in the room, or if the behavior becomes harmful again, then the child is not allowed back in school and is put on home instruction given by a certified teacher at the district’s expense, because at this point the child is manifesting a potential disability and is now protected under the purview of the regulations of IDEA. He remains in this situation until he is seen by appropriate personnel capable of diagnosing in a number of areas including, but not limited to, psychiatric, educational, social, psychological, and health evaluations, again with a specific time constraint. As a result of those evaluations, a determination is made as to whether or not this student is classifiable under IDEA, whether he would benefit from modifications to his program under Section 504 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), or whether he could continue attending school based on a behavior intervention plan with no services from IDEA or ADA.
It should be noted that a one-time occurrence of physical behavior, depending on the nature of it, can signal the need for greater intervention instead of convening the first step of an in-school group assessment/strategy planning session as described above, and the classroom teacher, school administrator and/or parent can request the needed meeting in writing to the appropriate director of special education in the school district. This starts a paper trail, and a ticking clock as to when the formal meeting with written notice will take place to discuss the situation and sign permission for the evaluations to take place at district expense. The parent(s) will receive a booklet outlining their Parental Rights in Special Education (PRISE). If the formal meeting does not take place in a prescribed period of time then the parent, teacher or administrator can contact the State of Utah Office of Special Education, and they will assign an investigator to the case to find out why and expedite the procedure.
Linda Barnes of Nibley is a former special education teacher, learning disability consultant, supervisor of special education, and director of Special Services at a school district in New Jersey.