History has shown that 25% of businesses that close because of a disaster never reopen. Following the COVID 19 pandemic, tens of thousands of small businesses nationwide never recovered and simply closed their doors for ever.

Many of us have seen the devastation wildfires, floods, and tornadoes can have on a business community and the years of recovery which ensued. The golden rule for disaster preparedness is to increase awareness, develop action plans, and practice them regularly. Now is the time to create a useful disaster recovery plan and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can help.

