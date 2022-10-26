Now that our first snowstorm has hit here in the valley, we can officially welcome Halloween.
With pumpkins and corn stalks adorning porches everywhere, the word “haunted” is now used to describe just about everything. Of course, houses, corn mazes, and forests are commonly haunted; now add haunted car washes, grocery stores, businesses, car dealerships, fields, streets and schools.
I think one of the most haunted places in the valley is the investment firm where my 401K passed away and now is doomed to eternally searching the premises for a better interest rate.
I think I’ve written before about places in Logan and surrounding areas where strange things had happened that I couldn't explain. Well this year, the “Hmmm, not sure what that is” award goes to a place I least expected in Jefferson City, Missouri.
As part of a DARE officers training team, I traveled out to Missouri this fall to help conduct a training in Jefferson City. I was met at the airport by my friend, Capt. Woodson of the Cole County Sheriff's Department, who facilitated the two-week training. He dropped me off at the hotel where I’d be staying along with 20 or so other law enforcement officers and said he’d be back to pick me up for staff orientation later that evening.
The hotel is new and very comfortable, the rooms are large, nicely decorated with a large flat-screen TV, etc. etc. The lobby is open and inviting, including a bistro and comfortable lounge area. Very nice indeed.
As our staff meeting wrapped up that evening, Capt. Woodsen said, “Oh, by the way, just to let you know, if any of you experience anything weird or unusual in your hotel during your stay, it’s because it is haunted, I kid you not.”
After we all chuckled a bit — having that “are you serious” look about us — he continued by saying, “Are any of you staying on the fourth floor?” About half a dozen officers raised their hands, and he then explained that the hotel was built on the former site of St. Mary’s Hospital, which was the oldest hospital constructed in Missouri, having been built around 1904.
He went on to explain that the hospital remained in use for over 100 years before it was deemed unsafe due to the asbestos materials used in its original construction, and the decision was made to demolish the building. The owners of the original property gave permission for its sale upon condition that some of the original stone used in the construction of the hospital be used in the new construction planned for the site, which happened to be the hotel we were staying in.
The fourth floor of the old hospital housed the psychiatric/mental patients and was very familiar to law enforcement since they’d often report on the radio to dispatch that they were “transferring to St. Marys fourth floor” after making an arrest, which meant they had someone mentally unstable they were transporting. Stories of deaths by suicide, patients launching themselves from windows, screaming and the like became well known in the area.
Of course, cops being the way cops are, many wanted to change their room assignments to the fourth floor to see what would happen. According to Capt. Woodsen, the occurrences happen all over the hotel, just more regularly on the fourth floor. Out of curiosity I decided I’d ask a hotel employee if they’d ever heard of such tales.
I spoke to an employee who was working at the bistro in the lobby who’d been there since the hotels opening and inquired if he’d heard of or seen anything unusual, weird or unexplained happen in the hotel. He thought for a moment then said “No, not really, although we did have some guy who wanted to hold a Democrat rally in the lobby.” So much for hauntings.
I went to bed early that night since I’d been up for 24 hours negotiating in and out of airports in Salt Lake and Dallas. I watched TV for a few minutes then retired to bed. About 2:30 in the morning my TV came on by itself. The remote was out of reach across the room on the chair. I tried to think if I’d left it on when I went to bed but was sure I had shut it off. I got up and switched it off and went back to sleep.
Half an hour later, the light in the bathroom clicked on. In my mind I was thinking it had to be some kind of electrical issue, so I cautiously peeked in the bathroom and switched the light off. It came back on 15 minutes later.
The next morning at breakfast, a few other officers shared the same kinds of stories about their lights and TVs turning on and off. Someone said the lights were motion-activated and could be turned off. I tried that and they still came on a few nights later. Weird.
The last day of my stay, one of the female officers said her contact case moved off the bathroom counter onto the floor by itself. And, yes, she was staying on the fourth floor.
Call it what you want, but I’m glad to be back to the safety of good ole Cache Valley — St. Anne’s retreat and Bigfoot country.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
