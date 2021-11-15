Time was closing in on me!
It was one of those plentiful days — you know the kind — the one with a bad beginning. I had been up and down all through the night with the baby. I could hear the steady rhythm of the pitter-pat of rain on the rooftop. When the first ray of daylight tried to peek through the clouds and the drawn bedroom drapes, I didn't want to acknowledge its announcement to arise. I didn't want to stir on such a bleak morning.
Since I needed our family’s only car, I put the baby in the car seat and loaded our two other boys, 4 and 2, in order to run my husband close by to work. Upon my arrival home, one daughter, 8, was ready for school, the other, 10, was not. I put the baby in the car and we left my oldest daughter home crying with strict orders to get ready while I drove her sister the two blocks to school so she wouldn't be late.
I was overly upset because I was having friends scheduled to come this morning for a home party and wanted things to go perfectly. I just did not have the time to go back and forth to school that day.
After dropping the one daughter off at school, I headed back home to pick up the other. As soon as she got into the car, I was fuming and told her how I felt about her not being ready … again.
I had to stop at the cleaners after dropping her off at school. I pulled into the parking lot and got out of the car. As I did, I looked up and almost fell backwards at the unexpected sight. Stretching across the cloud-filled sky was the most vibrant, brillantly colored rainbow I had ever seen. Each section of color was wide and completely arched from end-to-end bending toward the earth. I was awestruck! It was breathtaking! It was so beautiful that it created goosebumps on my skin from head to toe. The scene truly melted the icy feelings that tugged at my heart strings. I felt ashamed at the bitterness I felt toward my oldest daughter.
It was as if as long as I kept my eyes fixed toward the rainbow, everything would be rosy from here on out. As we drove home, it looked as if we were going to drive right under the rainbow, as if it were a bridge leading us into a better world. Each end of the bow stretched all the way to the earth, shining and glimmering at both ends. I could see the colors reflected in the nearby field.
The desire swelled up inside of me to chase the rainbow to the very end, but then I immediately thought of my guests coming shortly and all that I had yet to do for the party. I was anxious to get home. However, instead of turning into our street, I asked my two little boys who were in the back seat, “Shall we chase the rainbow? There's a pot-of-gold at the end, you know.” Of course they said “Yes.”
As I drove toward the rainbow, I turned into the neighborhood street where we could see the rainbow entirely. Surprisingly, it was just as beautiful as when I first spied it 20 minutes ago at the cleaner’s parking lot. I kept my eye on the rainbow so I didn't lose sight of the end of it as I turned down different streets. When I turned down a familiar street into my cul-de-sac, to my amazement, I saw through tear-filled eyes the end of the rainbow, in all its brillance of hues, vibrantly shining on my house! The “pot-of-gold” or happiness that I sought was to be found in my own home all along.
I have thought since how many of us are chasing rainbows every day only to find disappointment or confusion? I now look for the rainbow. You might be surprised that it, too, is shining on your house.
Thaya Gilmore is a regular contributor to The Herald Journal. She lives in Preston.