Driving beside Mink Creek into Preston Valley last week, I was overwhelmed by the familiar scents wafting on the breeze that took me back countless years. Sage brush, soft rain, snowmelt, and a whiff of pine brought me to the day long ago when my uncle, Richard Cole, taught me to fish in the mountains overlooking Cache Valley.
Richard said my great grandfather had fished the same waters where we cast our fly lines and plopped out sinkers on bated poles. When I pulled a rainbow trout out of the stream, he declared that I was part of a legacy: a family that was rooted deeply in this valley and continued to branch out and grow here.
A legacy is exactly what Richard left behind when he passed away last year. Our large family with dozens of cousins all converged for his funeral, celebrating the ways he made each of us feel special and loved. His resting place is a few miles away from the stream where we fished for rainbows and brookies. He wasn’t a perfect man, but he tried to be a good son, brother, friend and uncle. He exemplifies the role as a patriarch in a family: a father.
The word patriarch is often associated with negative connotations, but its definition is neutral. According to Webster, a patriarch is the male head of a family or tribe. Note that a patriarch is not a lone wolf. He is not a solitary figure. He is defined by his relationship to his people and his position of leadership and responsibility. He is defined by fatherhood.
Fatherhood is a word not often used in our language. Somewhere along the decades of fighting for equality among the sexes and elevation of motherhood, the importance of fathers has been diminished.
That’s not to say that motherhood and women should be excluded or ignored. Women deserve recognition, credit, and all the praise they have earned through millennia that has too often been denied them. Mothers are wonderful, important, and stalwart.
But let’s not forget fatherhood. Fathers are important and essential to a healthy community.
The Deseret News listed that some 140,000 Utah children live in single-parent homes. Fatherlessness studies have found children who grow up in homes without a dad experience higher rates of poverty, crime, teen pregnancy, and drug use.
I don’t believe combatting those societal ills are the most important reasons that fathers are needed.
Sure, a dad can be a primary or secondary breadwinner. He can even do the nurturing, diapering, burping and care. But finances and hard labor aside, fathers make a huge impact in the growth and development of children and families.
Homes with a caring father who is actively engaged in parenting enjoy countless benefits. Those include children with higher self esteem, better communication skills, better mental health, and even higher IQs. A father teaches life skills and resilience. A father leads by example.
Sometimes that example is not the best. Admittedly, studies show that having a male present in a house does not necessarily yield positive outcomes. On the other hand, studies show when a caring, active, and engaged father is present, lives are changed for the better.
When a man chooses to be a good father, it touches and inspires me.
That’s especially true for men who have no genetic or biological responsibility for rearing children. Men who act as adoptive fathers, step-fathers, mentors, or substitute dads have my undying respect. In a world where they can choose to be involved with a child and family or walk away, they choose to be a father.
No one can force that choice of fatherhood on another person. A court can force a man to pay child support, but the court cannot make a man love and honor his role as a patriarch in a family.
Why would a man make that choice? Why would he sacrifice both time and money to be part of a tribe? And to lead one?
Some argue that fatherhood is the biological urge, but that doesn’t explain why so many men take on fatherhood when they really don’t have to.
I argue that fatherhood is an innate and admirable human desire. Men want to be a part of something bigger and more lasting than themselves. Fathers want to help others to grow, mature, and become healthy and happy.
Maybe that’s why my dad spent all of last week installing wiring and outlets in my brothers’ new house. Then he spent his weekend driving a trailer around my race course to help me. Next week he’ll be back on the road to help my sister with her garden. He buys tires for kids or grandkids while his own tires go bald. Because he is a father.
He chooses his fatherhood every day.
That is his legacy.
In a few days, our nation will celebrate fathers. I hope the men who have chosen to be patriarchs in homes, families, businesses, organizations and communities get the love and adoration they deserve. My dad and I will probably both head over to Preston to pay our respects to Richard. Somehow I’ll figure out how to secure a fly rod to a headstone. Because if there are fish in heaven, I know who will be chasing them. By the smell in the air, he’s after them already.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com