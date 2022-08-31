Chad Hawkes new

As with most new jobs, folks tend to gravitate towards those in the workplace that will help them adjust and teach them the ropes of functioning in their new environment. I was much the same way when I began my teaching career. As I started my student teaching, I followed the advice of a close friend who was a veteran educator and made it a point to befriend and help those who were responsible for the care and upkeep of the school.

Showing up to school an hour early every morning to help the custodian set up chairs or pull bleachers out for assemblies was something small I figured I could do that would allow him extra time for other duties. I made friends with and loved associating with the ladies in the kitchen in the mornings as they bustled about making sure preparations were underway for feeding the hungry masses. I always found an extra big cinnamon roll waiting for me after helping unload freight or putting down tables.

