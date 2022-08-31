As with most new jobs, folks tend to gravitate towards those in the workplace that will help them adjust and teach them the ropes of functioning in their new environment. I was much the same way when I began my teaching career. As I started my student teaching, I followed the advice of a close friend who was a veteran educator and made it a point to befriend and help those who were responsible for the care and upkeep of the school.
Showing up to school an hour early every morning to help the custodian set up chairs or pull bleachers out for assemblies was something small I figured I could do that would allow him extra time for other duties. I made friends with and loved associating with the ladies in the kitchen in the mornings as they bustled about making sure preparations were underway for feeding the hungry masses. I always found an extra big cinnamon roll waiting for me after helping unload freight or putting down tables.
I’m not sure if institutions even use the term “janitor” any more. The word is still in the dictionary, defined as “a person employed as a caretaker of a building; a custodian.” Personally, I don’t remember any of the janitors as we called them when I was in elementary school. I think the image portrayed back then of a janitor was a gentleman advanced in age shuffling along pushing a mop bucket, wearing coveralls with a rag hanging out of his back pocket, mumbling to himself as he traversed the hallways.
I don’t think people truly understand the magnitude and breadth of the responsibilities and efforts that go into caring for and maintaining a building or business, especially large ones like schools. The behind-the-scenes activity and work that takes place in our schools before, during and after everyone else has departed or arrived is monumental.
With recent events related to COVID and its continuing annoyances, employers in all aspects of our economy are struggling to find and keep employees. We’ve all been to a restaurant, business, airport, hospital, school or theater where staffing shortages have become frustrating realities.
Our own school custodian is a superhero in her own right. Nan Christensen has been at the helm of our maintenance needs for the past few years and continues to keep things “held together,” which is a literal description of things around here since our school was constructed back in the ’60s and has started showing its age respectively (I resemble that remark!).
Custodians today are not just the “we need a clean-up on aisle 7” kinds of employees. Just to name a fraction of responsibilities custodians take on: ordering and inventorying tons of supplies and equipment, keeping machinery and equipment repaired and in good working order, deep cleaning the entire building during the summer while repairs and programs are still being held indoors, daily cleaning of restrooms, classrooms, offices, library, gym and cafeteria, set up and take down after breakfast and lunch has been served, lawn watering and maintenance, repairing swamp coolers and leaks, snow removal and treating sidewalks with snow-melt.
Imagine working in a full-service restaurant where you end up being the only server on staff that evening. “Excuse me, can we sit closer to the window?” “We didn’t get any silverware.” “Our table keeps tipping to one side.” “Can we order please?” “There’s sticky stuff on our table.” “Can we get more napkins?” “I spilled my drink, can you bring a towel?” “Can you turn the AC up? We’re cooking over here.” “There’s no salt or pepper on our table.” “We’re in a hurry, can you please get our check?” “I’m sorry but my kid just barfed.” Plus the ever popular, “Your restroom needs attention.”
Being home from college this summer, my daughter (and previously a few of my older kids) worked nights delivering pizzas. Since her restaurant was busy and sometimes short staffed, she often had to travel from town to town only to receive negative comments about taking too long, and then she’d get no tip. My heart hurts for her and others who experience the same treatment.
During power outages and windstorms which have littered the school lawns and parking lot with limbs, leaves and water due to snow run-off, Nan works through it all, making sure things are safe for kids and faculty alike. Blizzard-like conditions mean Nan is out on the 4-wheeler dressed like an Eskimo, plowing sidewalks and entrances to the school.
Nan's duties have been integral to the success of our school because in her journeys throughout the facility, she’s creating relationships and bonds with the students. It’s part of what we call the ”hidden curriculum” that kids will always remember — like smiles going through the lunch line or extra help picking up litter on the playground. Our support personnel are the backbone of the school and provide such stability and continuity, it would be difficult to survive without them.
Nan has often gone the extra mile and done things for me (and others) at the school, like coming over and letting us in when we forget our keys or have locked ourselves out. Oh, and for those of you who live close to the school and had kids that had birthdays this summer, those frisbees, kickballs and footballs you got them are on the roof. Nan will rescue them before the snow flies.