My father-in-law, Tim Anderson, despaired when July’s summer heat wave knocked out his bean harvest. He thought his hard work had been for nothing and the garden wouldn’t produce enough to be preserved. After a spring of plowing, planting, and weeding, it would have been sad to have the garden go to waste.

Then came the rain in August with a little bit of cool; just enough for bean blossoms to set. And then came the beans. The first few pickings were divided between Tim’s local children and grandchildren for fresh eating. After the novelty of fresh beans wore off, it was time for someone to start canning.

