My father-in-law, Tim Anderson, despaired when July’s summer heat wave knocked out his bean harvest. He thought his hard work had been for nothing and the garden wouldn’t produce enough to be preserved. After a spring of plowing, planting, and weeding, it would have been sad to have the garden go to waste.
Then came the rain in August with a little bit of cool; just enough for bean blossoms to set. And then came the beans. The first few pickings were divided between Tim’s local children and grandchildren for fresh eating. After the novelty of fresh beans wore off, it was time for someone to start canning.
That is where I came in. With Tim’s blessing, I preserved enough beans to last my family all winter. They’re sitting in a beautiful line of shined jars on a pantry shelf, just waiting for the snow to fly.
Gentle reader, my family has been canning garden vegetables since the earliest days that white settlers moved to Cache Valley and probably before. My earliest acquaintance with the tradition was at my grandmother Nedra Cole’s house in Nephi, Utah. She made plum jelly while I was there for a weekend.
Even when they lived in tiny houses with only a few square feet here and there, my grandparents always had a garden. And Grandma Cole always used her garden produce or put it up for the winter. Canned squash, beans, and even pumpkin lined pantry walls. The family relied on canned tomatoes and soup during cold months. The grandchildren rejoiced over pie fillings and applesauce on holidays.
An important piece of our family history includes the winter my grandparents and uncle, Richard, were snowed in at high mountain cabin above Preston. Grandma’s carefully preserved garden vegetables and fruits were life saving. Combined with Grandpa’s hunting skill, they fed the family until the snows melted enough for the horses to pull a sleigh into the valley in mid-March.
To borrow a phrase from a book title, for Grandma Cole, preserving has always been a way of life.
Cache Valley has been blessed with a bountiful harvest again. My dear in-laws have been slicing and freezing their corn harvest. In a few weeks, they tomatoes will be ready to juice and be turned into garden soup. Across the street, Kay Moser is busy cleaning out the fridge so she can put up more frozen vegetables. Her garden produce will go to make her famous salsa, which her kids will fight over until it’s gone.
I can’t help but notice, though, that most of the preserving is being done by older generations of residents. I’m more than half way through my life, but it seems that I am one of the youngest ones scanning the home-goods isles for deals on jar lids and fruit pectin.
Perhaps you are one of the experienced septuagenarians putting up a few jars for yourself and many jars for your kids and grandkids. Or maybe you are mid-lifer like me who is digging into the produce for an annual restocking.
If by chance your are new to the idea of preserving fresh fruits and vegetables, let me pass on some advice and encouragement. There are lots of reasons to take up canning and preserving.
First of all, canning fresh foods is a wonderful and worthwhile pastime. Preparing the fresh food is calming and takes very little focus. It makes opportunities for conversations with loved ones who might help with the prep. For my family, it’s good bonding time.
Second, the resulting preserved food is fresh, delicious, and has only a few ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Fresh garden and orchard produce that’s grown locally is the best possible choice for healthy and sustainable eating. Lots of local produce is also grown organically, which is even better.
Third, supporting local gardens and orchards supports the local agricultural economy while minimizing the carbon footprint for food production. It may cost a few dollars more to buy fresh local food, but often local produce is the same price or even less expensive than imported produce. And it is certainly more fresh.
The process of water bath preserving or preserving with a pressure canner is an easy one to adopt. Excellent canning and preserving books are available with step-by-step instructions for hundreds of recipes and variations. I recommend the Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving.
Utah State University Extension office has step-by-step instructions for every kind of locally produced fresh foods I can think of. USU’s assistant extension professor April Litchford has this expert advice to share, “Do a little reading before you get started. We really want people to get research-based information because we want them to be safe.”
She continues, “Make sure you understand the safe ways to do home produce. Take a little time, read USU’s extension webpage Preserve the Harvest. It gives good, research-based advice on how to get started. We also have canning courses available on the website that you can purchase and go through any time you want. That’s a good way to start canning and to understand home food preservation.”
Many gardens in Cache Valley are producing all that residents need and more. If you have access to produce, it’s time to think about taking up a new hobby; preserving. Cache Valley’s harvest need not go to waste if residents will take time to learn how to safely tuck away food storage for the coming winter.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.