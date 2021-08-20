Lately you never know when the driver next to you at a traffic light is going to roar his engine and screech off from the intersection like a testosterone-fueled teenager on a Friday night.
The other day, in fact, this happened next to me at 7 in the morning, and the driver was no teenager.
Isn’t that a bit early for an old dude and his car to get so revved up? It’s like taking a shot of tequila for breakfast, then slamming the glass as hard as you can on the kitchen table and scaring the kids, the dog and the goldfish half to death.
Cars can be modified in such a way that their drivers don’t need to step on it to make a lot of noise, but this startling wake-up call was more than that, and my immediate reaction was that the guy must have been mad at me or one of the other drivers stopped at the intersection and wanted to make a point.
What point exactly? “Eat my exhaust, suckers!”
I’ve never been good at reading people, but this is how I interpret many of the badass bursts of internal combustion filling the Cache Valley soundscape these days — as statements of some sort. Statements of rage and defiance directed either at someone in particular or the world at large.
In the 1950s and ’60s, racing your hotrod “off the line” when the light turned green was an expression of youth, competition and cool celebrated in story and song, but now I wonder if it’s sometimes more of a political or cultural statement than the sound of males trying to outdo one another and impress girls. Maybe that’s because a lot of today’s engine noise is coming from pickup trucks as well as hot cars, and oftentimes those trucks have bumper stickers and flags that signal strong political leanings.
Last year former Herald Journal reporter Kat Webb did an interesting article on the trend of “rolling coal,” a practice among some diesel pickup drivers who modify their trucks to spew large clouds of black smoke in traffic. The article documented repeated incidents of trucks rolling coal while passing a Black Lives Matter demonstration one day at the Historic Cache County Courthouse, employed essentially as a form of counter-protest.
I’m starting to think a lot of engine-revving falls in the same category, but instead of targeting protesters per se, it seems aimed at specific people in hearing range who the driver perceives as “other,” and the statement is, as previously stated, “Eat my exhaust, suckers!”
No little deuce coupes or little old ladies from Pasadena in this bunch. These aren’t joyous roars but angry ones.
As a regular bicycle rider, I am sometimes that sucker eating exhaust. I’ve attracted my share of black smoke clouds and engine roars, as well as the occasional “GET A CAR” shout, even through I don’t dress the part of an avid cyclist and mostly ride on the sidewalk. My harassers don’t know I get irritated at road-hogging cyclists too sometimes while driving.
I know it’s a stretch to attribute all engine revving to politics or the current “culture war” in America, but I do think something’s going on, and here’s one more observation suggesting a link.
Certainly, we’ve all noticed a rise in loud motors and hot cars in recent years. Curious about the trend, I did some searching online this week and found a four-year-old Associated Press article headlined “Muscle cars make a comeback.” The article noted that high-horsepower vehicles took a back seat to economy cars after about 1980 due to fuel efficiency standards and vehicle emissions controls, but technology has advanced, and 2017 saw a huge resurgence in classic muscle-car models as well as souped-up vehicles in virtually all automobile classes.
Interestingly, this high demand for horsepower just about coincides with a marked acceleration in cultural and political acrimony in our country.
But I’ll stop there. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, as Sigmund Freud said, and sometimes a guy with a souped-up car is just a guy who loves speed, powerful engines and cool-looking “wheels.”
However, there is another aspect to the hot-car resurgence worth mention. Some of the loud cars roaring past you on Main Street aren’t actually that hot. They just sound like it.
I was talking to local mechanic Jason Laird of Auto Bahn Performance and Repair about this, and he noted that, just like back in the 1960s, some people are getting more rumble out of their car engines with muffler modifications.
“There are ways to modify the exhaust or change the exhaust that makes cars louder and makes them more obnoxious but not necessarily do anything,” Jason said with a laugh, noting a lot of guys get under their cars and change things themselves without visiting an auto shop.
As you might expect, there are scores of YouTube videos showing how to “make your car louder for free.” Some of these methods violate Utah code, which not only prohibits “excessive noise” from vehicles in general but specifically outlaws muffler “cut-outs” and “bypasses” — which explains why people don’t go to a shop for their noise boost.
“It’s annoying, there’s no doubt about it,” Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons told me Thursday when I called Logan Police talk about loud cars and trucks. Simmons agreed there seems to be a lot more engine revving of late but said ticketing for noise violations has not increased to speak of, mostly because violators keep an eye out for police and lay off the gas pedal when cops are around.
“We haven’t really had a ton of opportunity,” he said. “Obviously we’re busy with a lot of other calls, but it’s one of those things where it kind of has to happen in your presence. I’ve written it before and I think other officers have. It’s just not written as frequently as other tickets, say speeding or something that causes a crash.”
Although the noise does irritate me, more enforcement is not the agenda of this column. Let ’em rev and roar to their hearts’ content. I’m writing about this because it just seems like a definite trend with some definite cultural implications worth addressing in the local newspaper.
As an aside, I have a way to generate more noise with a bicycle that might get me some attention on the roads and sidewalks of Logan. It’s another piece of good old American ingenuity popular in the Eisenhower years. All I need are a few clothes pins and some playing cards from an old deck. When I affix them along the spokes of both tires, it will make enough racket going by to get every dog in the neighborhood barking!