I’m glad for the couple cooler days because the prolonged heat wave has led to a critical adjective shortage. Real people and 3D printed TV news replicants all keep using the same words to describe a thermometer.
We all like lists and numbers. The stock market is up or down, the average gallon of gas is mostly up and temperatures are literally all over the map. Where is the hottest place today? Who broke a record? What’s the heat index? What is the heat index?
Additionally, aspiring social media influencers are really trying to fry eggs on the sidewalks and are making a show of carrying large dogs to protect them from paw burn. I don’t think anyone is eating the fried sidewalk cuisine because when the dogs are not being carried, they are using the sidewalks as their rest stop. It’s all good, hellish fun.
Hell is usually the go-to for temperature comparison, but I’m guessing the middle of the sun, volcano lava or a fresh-from-the-oven pot pie are in close contention. I have never been to the sun or swam in molten lava, but I have mistakenly taken a too-soon bite out of the middle of a chicken-ish pot pie.
Though many have suggested in passing that I visit hell, I have never been there. From the word’s use in the vernacular, it is difficult to tell what the climate is like there. It can alternately be “hot as hell” and “cold as hell.” Hell sometimes freezes over. There can be hell or high water. You can enthusiastically respond, “hell yes” or “hell no.” You can be hell bent. You can hath fury exceeding hell.
Currently, Phoenix comes the closest to the living hell analogy. Locally, we really like to talk about St. George temperatures because it is Utah’s very own Phoenix. Phoenix is named after a flaming bird, so it makes sense that St. George sounds tolerable in comparison. I periodically like to ask “Alexa, what the temperature is in Furnace Creek, CA,” which is the primary weather station in Death Valley. The name says it all. It is also the lowest place in the US.
Rather than complain, maybe we should have a hotter than (fill-in-the-blank) contest. I’ll start. It’s hotter than Barbie at the box office. It’s hotter than the crypto currency meltdown. It’s hotter than drinking siracha right out of the bottle. It’s hotter than deep fried ghost peppers. Your turn …
Fun Fact: I actually have experienced heat stroke. It was 1978 at the Big 8 Cross Country Championships in Oklahoma somewhere. It was a hot, humid day in the middle of a cool Fall. I was good enough to compete but not good enough to finish in the top half.
Like any determined 20-year-old, I thought I could beat the odds with a single epic effort. It did not end well. I ended up in the hospital. I don’t know what people think heat stroke is, but for me it was a psychotic experience. I somehow wabbled to the finish but then woke up with a surge of adrenaline and ran around screaming and thinking people were chasing me. So, listen to Uncle Dennis and take the heat warnings seriously.
I am happy to talk about heat and the climate rather than the current political climate that has become quite heated. You knew I would have to get in a climate pun here somewhere.
