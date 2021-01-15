I can’t speak for other earthly places; I’m only familiar with the season 2 of the local Covid-19 mini-series. I am certain of this. After nine-plus months I am now certain that we are not going to make it to Mars unless it is on a spaceship the size of Las Vegas with just as much entertainment. It seems like other counties are doing better than us, but I’m not really sure. I know that I can’t imagine living in a two-bedroom apartment working at home with a spouse while home schooling two kids and caring for a petulant, flatulent dog.
This is a pessimistic premise even by my standards, but suffer through with me. Most estimates put the Mars flight at 6-8 months each way depending on the apogees and perigees of our respective solar orbits. Unless you are banking on a warp drive or the worm hole thing, that’s a long time to be stuck inside a tin can. Search your soul and I think you will confess that you are not really surviving spectacularly in a much less confining quarantine space on earth with your loved ones. I guess there would be some space walks available, but probably not with dogs. Also, probably no long hot showers or quick trips to the store for emergency beer, cookies and pizza. Delivery and curbside pick-up would also likely not be an option.
This stream of thought drenched my mind a month ago as we drove by the infamous Earthship 2 experiment site somewhere in the Arizona cacti. I think they failed in many ways including getting caught sneaking in pizza and coffee.
Our aversion to discomfort or even moderate boredom has shifted the survival burden to tireless delivery drivers. I know it is even worse at our place because we have a 30-yard-long driveway they have to traverse after they find our address, which does not conform to the regular Logan grid system. Health care workers are the heroes, while many others are victims of our pandemic petulance. Along with the delivery drivers, there are the $10/hour people who have to try to enforce mask wearing. Add to the victim list the trash collectors and landfill operators who must be overwhelmed with our mountain of Amazon packaging, stinky used masks and fetid take-out food containers. Do you really think we could make it to Mars with this behavior?
I think the ship to Mars might arrive with a bunch of divorced neurotic people hiding in their cubicles. Even in the happy valley of Cache people are losing it. Some in my neighborhood are parking on the sidewalk! Do you know how much that inconveniences me? At least 20 seconds a day! There ought to be a law against this. Well, actually there is, but I am not going to waste police officer time on this when I can just as easily shame them on Twitter or Facebook.
The real valley fireworks, that don’t scare dogs, are the online forums where people are incensed about slow fast food. There was also an angry mob on one of the dog Facebook pages because someone wanted to re-home their dog ... for free ... including all sorts of free dog accessories. I blame it on Antifa. I don’t want to sit in the middle seat to Mars with these people.
I know there are a few documented humans who have survived a year on the International Space Station. This does not discount my rant because they had access to constant snack food re-supplies and they knew that earth was just 30 minutes away depending on how much reentry heat you could endure.
Since I have always been a fan of science fiction, I have also been a fan of suspended animation. Just sleeping through the whole thing even if not for many years would be the best option. In fact, I wish I could sleep through the wait for my COVID-19 vaccination. According to the Utah COVID-19 website my age and eligibility should cross paths sometime in late February. That seems doable, and February is a short month, but I wouldn’t mind just napping until then. This nap would also allow me to miss the super smooth presidential transition we are in store for.
Dennis Hinkamp encourages you all to take long walks away from people and the Internet.