I always start with the premise that we are all racist, sexist, agist and most of the other “ists.” Maybe we aren’t all communists and nudists. The latter two are special categories that are not mutually exclusive.
If you really want to get my eyes rolling like grounders at spring training, just a say “I only see the person.” That is super special of you to think that, but no you don’t.
Of course, we are an agist society! We have a whole organization devoted to it. It’s The American Association of Retired Persons with the acronym AARP, that sounds like a sick dog trying to bark. Their moniker was meant to avoid saying “old.” The word retired is easier on the ears, but it is more an indicator of financial well-being than age. Old is old; financial security and late-life satisfaction is more elusive.
I don’t think the Grey Panthers has a glossy magazine like AARP, but they are still active at fighting agism. They got their name mimicking the Black Panthers, which a lot of people will have to Google for context. In short, the Black Panthers were not and are not a superhero movie.
The Grey Panthers would make an excellent superhero movie. Old people already have lots of bionic parts and robotic means of transportation. Fun fact, the Grey Panthers were formed in response to mandatory retirement ages. Take that AARP.
I was born in 1956 and consider myself old. Age is just a number and old is just a word. It’s easier to say “born in 1956” because that forces people to either try to remember math or get out their smart phone and look for an app. In either case, it slows down the judgement. If someone is rude enough to ask my age, I ask their weight.
One of the sad realizations of aging is that nobody really wants a mentor unless it is one who is hugely rich, attractive or famous. Not every old person has a “master class” in them but they probably know something you don’t know if you would only ask. That’s completely rhetorical because I know you won’t.
Since you won’t ask, let me just roll out a few old-oriented pro tips.
1. Though I have been an environmentalist of sorts my whole life, sales pitches for 20-year cost recovery on solar panels and heat pumps don’t excite me. Yes, there are all sorts of comedy hack jokes about shrinking longevity. “I’m so old I don’t buy green bananas.” “I’m so old I don’t buy underwear in three-packs.” “I’m so old my Social Security number is only four digits (I wrote that one).”
2. We oldies are not all hard of hearing, but we are hard at discerning. One-on-one I hear just fine but lunch with 10 people at a big table is excruciating in its futility of communication. If I lost my hearing to rock and roll, it was worth it.
3. You don’t have to call me sir, but, boss, chief, bud, or hun don’t work for me. “Dude” probably sounds too young, but I don’t mind it. How about just please, thank you with no added pronoun? I promise not to call you youngster, son or whippersnapper.
4. In my pre-senior years I used to think the Denny’s senior menu was there to save old, cheap people money. Most of us are not money-impaired, we just cannot eat as much as we used to. So, if you are waiting on an older couple that wants to split your gallon of Alfredo pasta or triple-bacon-ham-onion-ring-calamari cheeseburger, just do it. Most of us will tip well.
5. I don’t know where the “get off my lawn” agist meme started, but it isn’t me. I’d only ask that you don’t come to our door selling solar panels and making our dog go ballistic barking like she’s yelling AARP!
