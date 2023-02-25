Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I always start with the premise that we are all racist, sexist, agist and most of the other “ists.” Maybe we aren’t all communists and nudists. The latter two are special categories that are not mutually exclusive.

If you really want to get my eyes rolling like grounders at spring training, just a say “I only see the person.” That is super special of you to think that, but no you don’t.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.