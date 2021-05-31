Last Saturday at 7 am, I met Frank M. Nilson as he waited for volunteers to appear at Smithfield Cemetery. They trickled in two or three at a time until about two dozen arrived to work. Each group received a bundle of flags and a hand-made map containing neatly scrawled names in rows. Each name represented a veteran’s grave marker.
My oldest son and I each took a bundle and proceeded to follow Nilson’s instructions. He told us how to place the flags to honor those who had served in the armed forces over the years, some from as long ago as WWI.
Every Memorial Day, members of the American Legion like Frank Nilson, a 26-year Army veteran, take on the task of placing the hundreds of flags that turn local and national cemeteries into patriotic memorials.
Nilson, age 92, has been placing flags in cemeteries every Memorial Day for 44 years.
Nilson said the American Legion was established by war-weary veterans to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, and communities. “The American Legion, last March was 100 years old,” he said. “It started in Paris, France in 1919. There are now active around two million members worldwide... I got 107 in Smithfield.”
In Cache Valley, there are two posts. Nilson heads post 58, “We do everything from North Logan to the Idaho border. We’ve done everything from Franklin over to Clarkston. Hyrum (Legion post 47) does South Cache.”
Marching in parades and setting up Memorial Day flags and displays are just part of what the Legion does. Upon request, the American Legion assists in funeral honors for retired military members or active duty military members who pass away. At a minimum, these honors include the playing of “taps” and the folding of an American flag to be presented to the next of kin. Often, the honors include a rifle salute.
“The best part about that is the families get to see it,” said 21-year Legion member Erik Brandenburg. “They get to witness the feeling of a Veteran’s service. It’s a different feeling all around. It definitely humbles a lot of people– that they actually hear the fire of the rifles.”
Legion post 58 did 22 funerals in their part of Cache Valley over the past year.
Frank Nilson said honoring servicemen and women at their funerals is his favorite part of serving.
Jim Gregory, who joined the Legion about eight months ago, echoed Nilson’s sentiments. “I found out that helping Frank here is pretty darn rewarding because you get to do good for those people after what they did for us,” Gregory said. “I mean, think of what they have done for us! You get a little return on it.”
I learned that honoring the past is only part of the Legion’s mission. They also seek to prepare future generations for civic involvement. Erik Brandenburg explained, “American Legion also does Boys State and Girls State. They hold an oratory contest and give scholarships.”
Boys State and Girls State are selective educational programs for High School students that teach the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of American citizens. “They do mock cities, vote in mayors and council members and all kinds of stuff,” Brandenburg said. “They learn about how government works. This year because of everything that’s happened, they’re doing it online. Next year they’ll have it live again.”
In addition to educational programs, the Legion sponsors baseball teams and many, many Scout troops. About 1,700 BSA Scout troops are chartered under the Legion’s organization. Though my boy’s troop, Smithfield Troop 123, isn’t sponsored by the Legion, Scout committee member/Mayor Jeff Barnes makes sure the boys help Legioneers place flags every Memorial Day.
That tradition happens at Logan cemetery as well where Joseph Hawks has been coordinating flag placement with his Cub Scouts since 2000. Hawks, pictured in his Legion uniform, has continued to do flags even though his church-sponsored Cub Scout unit was dissolved in 2019. His former Scouts and their families remember the tradition and still show up faithfully every Memorial Day Saturday starting at 9 a.m. My younger boys and I joined him.
This year, Hawks gathered his volunteers, young and old, around the flag pole to remind them of a few things before beginning. “We’re here to pay our respects and to reverence these veterans who have gone before us,” Hawks said. “Honoring them and remembering them is a good thing to do.”
North Logan resident Winona Perry agrees that remembering and paying respect to veterans and the country they served is important.
“I am 73 years old. My father was a sergeant in the Army and I remember how each day at noon the national anthem was broadcast through loudspeakers on posts and every car came to a stop. Soldiers, and generally whoever was with them, got out of their car to salute the flag. In the evening, taps was played as the flag was lowered and, again, cars stopped, people paid respect. … The feeling of respect to our country was deeply engrained in me without anyone ever saying a word about it.”
Walking through the cemetery with a fist full of American flags, I hope the little boys beside me are learning that respect. I hope that long after the flags are removed, the remembering goes on. And I hope the tradition of honoring our country and those who serve it continues long after Frank Nilson and Joseph Hawks retire from their posts. At least for today, the flags flutter around me as I gratefully remember.
