Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp

I don’t read or watch too many horror movies. Occasionally I make an exception for science fiction monsters set in the future because it is safely far away in both time and distance. I also don’t read much fiction other than Twitter.

The big horror movies feature monsters, laser beams and monsters with laser beams. The less bombastic horror films deploy the “scary things” genre. There are dolls, snowmen, rocks, cars, weeds, lawn tools and appliances that possess some evil spirit that comes to get you. Why so creative just to be scary?

