I don’t read or watch too many horror movies. Occasionally I make an exception for science fiction monsters set in the future because it is safely far away in both time and distance. I also don’t read much fiction other than Twitter.
The big horror movies feature monsters, laser beams and monsters with laser beams. The less bombastic horror films deploy the “scary things” genre. There are dolls, snowmen, rocks, cars, weeds, lawn tools and appliances that possess some evil spirit that comes to get you. Why so creative just to be scary?
There are plenty of real things to be afraid of such as plane crashes, car crashes, bike crashes and stock market crashes. It doesn’t take much cinematic genius to bring those to life. My personal scary things include fry sauce, mayo on anything, mullets, Brazilian Butt lift surgery (it’s a real thing, DO NOT GOOGLE IT), aging boy bands, political pundits, overly chlorinated pools, rotting fruit and worms’ death struggle on a fishhook.
The point I’m trying to make is, why would you purposely pay money and use up time to be scared in a world that is so endemically scary?
We all waste time and money, but there should be more choices. I’d like to propose a genre of anti-horror films and literature. Call it benevolent rather than malevolent. In my new genre, mostly good, unexpected things happen. These are my three movie pitches:
Zinc the Friendly Toaster: We brought this toaster home and one night when I was crying uncontrollably about the price of eggs, and it talked to me. Zinc consoled me and said “everything was going to be OK. Avian flu was subsiding and soon eggs would be back to 34 cents a dozen.”
The empathic toaster then asked if I would like to warm my cold, shaking hands on its shiny exterior. As months and years went by, Zinc helped our family through tax preparation, statistics homework and pronoun confusion. Zinc lived long beyond its warranty.
It was good to us we couldn’t give it away to Deseret Industries. Zinc had become a member of the family. At the end of its life, we gently buried it in the zucchini patch.
Roscoe the Telepathic Sock Monkey: Though Roscoe had been in the family for many years as a cherished intergenerational childhood toy, it wasn’t until 2008 when he started communicating with us.
Right after the big stock crash, when we almost lost our house, he started giving us stock tips. He said if we just put a little money into Apple, Amazon and Tesla, we would be rewarded. He was mostly right. Roscoe also intervened in those dark times when we almost got divorced over toothpaste caps, lost socks and other mundane life flotsam.
It was easy for an 83-year-old sock monkey to say, I guess, but it was enough to get us through a dozen more anniversaries. Roscoe is in our will.
Spot the Spot: Though we had lived in our house for several decades, we never noticed the permanent wine stain on the corner of the built-in kitchen cutting board. It wasn’t large, but it had a distinct shape and texture.
One day when I was chopping arugula and in the throes of depression, Spot just slightly changed colors. After staring at him for several moments, I could see that the pattern had also changed. It spelled out “U R OK.”
That is just what I needed that day. Over the years I went back to Spot for affirmation. Sometimes he spelled out “no” or “slow.” On one particularly gloomy period in my life, Spot morphed into a picture of Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown. I took it to mean “don’t get tricked again.”
I have not needed Spot for a while, but just in case, I periodically spill a little extra wine there as a reward.
On the Honorable Mention list are Smartwool and Memory Foam: Either could easily go benevolent or malevolent. They both scare the fry sauce out of me.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to remind you that Daylight Savings time is an annual horror event.
