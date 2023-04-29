Support Local Journalism

Driving north on state Highway 66 through the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in central Montana, it’s easy to miss a small herd of bison lounging just off the road behind an 8-foot fence.

Each winter, heavy snows drive bison out of Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park — the only place in the U.S. where they have lived continuously since prehistoric times — and into Montana, where they are either killed or shipped off to tribal lands to avoid conflict with cattle ranchers.

