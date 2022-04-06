As the general manager of the Cache Water District, I was glad to see legislators in Congress working together in the true spirit of bipartisanship in order to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year. The infrastructure law provides critical funding for programs that help support our mission at the district to promote the conservation and efficient use of Northern Utah’s already-limited water supply.
From a water-management standpoint, one of the significant investments within the infrastructure bill includes $400 million for the Department of the Interior’s WaterSMART program. The WaterSMART program — aimed at modernizing existing water infrastructure to increase efficiency as well as supply — could be a vital tool in enhancing the district’s conservation, development, protection, and management of Cache County’s portion of the Bear River drainage.
Thanks to the investments in WaterSMART grants, numerous irrigation improvements have been possible. With the continued funding of this program the Cache Water District, and other water rights holder in Cache County will be able to move forward on a number of initiatives that will help us more effectively manage and protect our local water supply.
These efforts will be critical in the coming years, particularly as Cache Valley — along with the rest of the state — is still experiencing a severe drought, with 2021 being the worst water year on record. As the Cache Water District works to protect, preserve, and manage the local water supply, continued funding for programs like WaterSMART helps ensure the completion of costly conservation programs that enable us to fulfill our mission.
Congress was right to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We thank Sen. Mitt Romney and our representatives in Congress for coming to the table and working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure the new law makes the necessary investments in our water infrastructure and management needs. These investments will make a real difference as Utah communities in Cache Valley and across the state continue to cope with a prolonged drought that threatens Utah’s water supply, as well as local agriculture.
Nathan Daugs is the general manager of the Cache Water District in Northern Utah.