Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. The 2020 holiday was one of the strangest of my 91 plus years on this planet. The unusual conditions of this year’s holiday made me think about why this particular American holiday is so important, not just to me, but to all of us.
I woke the morning of Nov. 26 this year, prepared a 19 pound turkey and put it in the oven like Jenny or I have done for 66 years. Our daughter, Mary DaSilva, who is a registered nurse, worked for years with infectious diseases. She insisted that because of the danger of COVID-19 we should try to slow the spread of that dreaded disease.
Only Mary and her husband, Fernando, would join us for Thanksgiving dinner. Mary would put together a ZOOM meeting to talk to the rest of the family. I knew better than to argue with her so I went to the basement to find a roasting pan big enough to cook the huge bird I bought.
Jenny said the four of us couldn't eat a whole 19 pound turkey, but it was the cheapest price per pound of turkeys in the market. We could share the meat with others, boil the bones to make soup and freeze some for future meals. I suddenly realized that I would have to take last year's turkey out the freezer to make room for the 2020 version.
Why do folks my age do these strange things? Because we are children of the Great Depression. When we killed an animal, we ate the meat, made soap from the fat and gave bones to the dogs. If we couldn't eat the whole animal, we shared it with kinfolk or neighbors. Thanksgiving was not just a day of thanks, but a time to help those less fortunate.
My earliest memories of Thanksgiving dinners are those of a 5-year-old child about 87 years ago. It was a time of drought. We were in the southern part of the Dust Bowl. People were starving, many folks walked away from their 40 acres and headed west to California.
But my family decided to stay put and pray for better days. The extended family gathered together at Thanksgiving. If the men hadn't been lucky enough to kill a deer or a feral hog, we killed chickens or butchered a goat. The women combined cornbread and potatoes to stretch the small amount of meat into a special holiday meal.
I don't remember a turkey for Thanksgiving before I was 7 years old. In 1936, when I was 7, Dad got a 40-cent-an-hour job on one of President Roosevelt's make-work projects. Our lives changed. We were rich. We had both turkey and lamb.
Times were tough, but Dad had a job. In November 1941 both my grandparents and eight or 10 of my uncles and aunts gathered at our house for Thanksgiving. Dad butchered some lambs and my grandparents brought turkeys. Dad bought a 50 pound block of ice and we made ice cream to eat with the pecan pies Mother cooked. And Christmas, another big family gathering, was less than a month away.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. We were at war until August 6, 1945, when the American bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima. Most of our time and treasure went to winning WWII. Thanksgiving 1945 was special but Thanksgiving this year may be even more important.
Mary wrote for her family:
Thanksgiving was different this year. This picture is poignant because it illustrates what our family sacrificed, and what we hold dear. Sacrificed because this was the year that our dispersed family would finally have four generations together, cousins, great-grandparents and great-grandbabies, three large dogs romping in the backyard. Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday because it is just family and food, no pressure for gifts. Lots of games and love of being together.
But this year, the uninvited guest is fear. Not for ourselves, but that we might unintentionally kill the people we love the most in the world. As we see our neighbors crowding public places and declaring freedom, we see risk of losing our most precious and vulnerable among us. So we had to ask our extended family to stay away during our celebration of family. This picture sums up our desire to be together but our desire to keep safe our dearest relatives. Simultaneously feeling close and lonely.
The good thing that came out of this year was an All-Family Zoom call. We had never done this before, united family from seven time zones, nine states and two countries into a single Zoom call. With the exception of three cousins who were camping, we united four generations together to look at each other, laugh and bond. Presenting the youngest family members to far flung relatives who had never seen the little boys before. Hearing the varied accents of the spoken greetings, Irish, Brazilian, Australian, Texan and Utahn. This was balm to the lonely spirits and made the Thanksgiving truly a celebration.
The world has changed since the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, the atomic bomb, moon landings and COVID-19. It took Mary and an All-Family Zoom call to give me hope that proper treatment of people and use of science will make Thanksgiving an everyday event.