Celebrating summer holidays with the pop and color of fireworks is a must at my house in North Logan. We had the cousins over for a small 4th of July party, including some aerial repeaters. About six shots into a 10-shot firework display, the firework flipped on its side, sending on blazing shot down the road. The next shot went under our cars and into the neighbor’s dry grass, where it promptly caused a fire.
Fortunately, the last few shots went skyward, leaving us to deal with the quick-burning lawn fire that licked at the wooden fence between our two properties. I turned on the garden hose, which my husband and I had ready for such an emergency. A quick moving son ran for a second hose, and my husband charged inside the house to retrieve the kitchen fire extinguisher.
Two hoses and a fire extinguisher were enough to put out the fire. Still, the situation left a big impression on me. I wondered how many people have had a firework incident like mine. More importantly, I wondered what I could do to keep such an incident from happening again.
A Logan pyrotechnic expert directed me to the American Pyrotechnic Association’s (APA) website for safety tips and education. The APA promotes “safety in the design and use of all types of legal fireworks. Its members are committed to safety and regulatory compliance.”
The site includes several pages that sparked my interest, including facts and figures, regulations listed by state, and statistics on the pros and cons of fireworks. There was far too much information to share in this column, so I refer back to the APA site for particulars on those topics.
My interest was specifically on what to do for safety during home firework celebrations. The site has great suggestions. A few I already knew, like keeping a fire extinguisher, hose and bucket ready for errant fireworks. More suggestions are smart and intuitive but might be good to review and pass on, especially to families with children.
For example, sparklers can burn at 1,800 degrees F, which is as hot as a camp fire. Children should avoid using loose clothing that might catch fire while using sparklers. If using any kind of fireworks, kids should always wear close toed-shoes, which protect against burns caused by falling sparks.
A full water bucket should be kept on hand to cool down hot sparklers. Sparklers should never be left on the ground, even if they have gone out. Children should only use fireworks when a parent can supervise. Small children should never be given any kind of firework, even a sparkler. Only adults should be lighting any kind of fireworks.
Kids (and adults) are also encouraged to be considerate of neighbors. (Sorry about the grass, Eileen.) And everyone should avoid using fireworks near pets and other animals.
For adults, there are even more tips. Eye-protection and gloves should be worn by those in close contact with fireworks. Protective clothing that isn’t too loose and close-toed shoes are also good ideas for grown-ups.
It’s important to ensure that the fireworks being used are legal and legitimate. Knock-off or home-made fireworks are not only against the law, they can be extremely unpredictable and dangerous, so only purchase from a legitimate tent, stand or store.
More tips: Light one firework at a time, never place any part of your body over a firework or devise, read and follow directions on fireworks, and fireworks and alcohol never mix.
It’s also important to choose a launching or discharge site that is flat, fireproof, free from debris, and away from buildings. Never attempt to reignite a firework, or “dud,” that hasn’t gone off. After a firework has finished, let it stand at least 20 minutes before moving it. Soak it in water at least two minutes before allowing it to drain and disposing of it in a closed, outdoor trash can.
Should I share the story about the year someone in my extended family didn’t soak their old fireworks before putting them in the trash can? Let’s just say the garden hose was helpful that day as well.
With the hot, dry temperatures getting even hotter nearing Pioneer Day, it’s more important to use good safety habits when discharging fireworks.
It’s also important to keep spectators at a safe distance. Interestingly, the APA doesn’t say what distance is considered safe, so, I’ll pass on some tricks I noticed from a recent trip to Wyoming. Those folks know their fireworks.
When in doubt, move the lawn chairs back as far as safely possible. I also saw cleverly constructed barriers between large fireworks and family groups along with various shield-like protections to deflect fast-flying pyrotechnics.
I saw trash can lids, heavy blankets, and even cookie sheets. The APA doesn’t necessarily recommend Mary Poppins-style umbrellas as a protective devise — that’s all me. Maybe those suggestions are a bit far-fetched, but it will make for some fun holiday photo opportunities. Remember to consult the APA website for more tips by qualified sources.
Until then, I’m keeping buckets, hoses, and safety gear handy when my family uses fireworks. And maybe I’ll go run the weed whacker to get that dry grass off the fence, just in case any sparks gets away from me.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.