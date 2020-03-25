For the third time in my 90 years, our society’s thoughts, our actions and our plans for the future are centered around a disease I do not have, nor as best I know I have never had. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken over. My life and that of people the world over suffer from fear of a disease that we know not how to control. But we muddle through because that's the way we are.
Last Sunday the air along the 300 West block of Center Street was filled with music. My neighbors thought music would be good medicine for these local times, and each, in turn, played her/his instrument in front of their house. Their music cheered those of us who sat on our porches. Unfortunately some people from outside our neighborhood violated the things likely to slow the disease: shelter in place, and if you must leave the shelter, keep a couple of yards distance between people.
Rabies was the disease that ruled my life when I was a child. In addition to farming, Dad hunted fur-bearing animals and sold their pelts. A few days after skinning a sick skunk, he came down with high fever. The doctor said he had hydrophobia (rabies). There was nothing that medicine could do for him. Dad spent months dwindling away in bed. His muscular 6 foot 3 inch body shrank to less than 100 pounds, but he survived.
Dogs suspected of having rabies were killed immediately. Everyone feared mad dogs. Jenny was a city girl, living in San Antonio. She didn't have a dog. She played with her neighbor's puppy. A dog a few blocks away contacted rabies. All dogs that may have had contact with the rabid dog, including Jenny's neighbor's pup, were killed immediately. Jenny and other children who played with dogs had to go through weeks of painful rabies treatment.
Almost everyone with rabies died a horrific death until French scientists developed a rabies vaccination. It took decades to conquer rabies. Now most of the developed world requires that dogs and other pets be vaccinated.
Rabies was no longer a death sentence when the second disease that changed my life, infantyle paralisis (poliovirus or polio), became the most feared disease. It affected rich and poor alike. President Rooseveld had it; poor kids like me were always in danger. No one seemed to know what caused it or how it could be cured. Swiming pools were closed in cities. We country kids were told not to swim in the creek.
When I was in high school a neighbor girl a year younger than I came down with polio. She was beautiful, smart and the best volleyball player in central Texas. Mother baked a cake and our whole family went to visit her. Her brother came to meet us a hundred yards or so from the road. He thanked us for the cake and said only family members could be in the room with his sister. Tears filled his eyes as he told us she probably wouldn't make it through the night.
I had been driving our car. Dad saw tears trickling down my cheek and thought it best if he drove home. I moved to the back seat. Boys only slightly older than I was were dying in the war. Risking one's life for one’s country was honorable. But dying from a disease you couldn't fight didn't make sense. I looked toward the sky through blurry eyes as a shooting star streaked across the sky. I doubt that star was a message from my dying friend, but wrestling with her death that night was important in making me the man I became.
The first polio vaccine wasn't developed until the 1950s. I was in graduate school at Texas A&M. We men in the all male student body were given the preventative medication. Jenny organized a drive to have wives and children of male students given the vaccine. The girls won. We came to Utah polio free.
Once again we human beings face a disease we cannot, at the present time, control.
But in my opinion, it is us, not the feared disease that is out of control. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died.” A number of other studies indicate that around 3% of people getting the disease will die. We don't know what percent of Americans are now carrying the coronavirus.
I'm not suggesting we ignore the disease, but we shouldn't panic. The chances are pretty good that we will have a COVID-19 vaccine in a couple of years. In the meantime we should keep a cool head, help those with coronavirus disease, bury the dead and drive carefully. Each year in the past five years about 11.5 people per 10,000 Americans died in automobile accidents. Unfortunately, I don't think we will ever have a vaccine for poor drivers.
Word is out that some people on West Center will again make music on their porches next Sunday. Please thank those folks by not parking a car on the street and by not walking closer than six feet from another person. Helping one another by keeping your distance doesn't seem right, but until we get a vaccine let's try to do it.