Yesterday was Columbus Day, the day we celebrate when Christopher Columbus “discovered” what has become the America. As you know, people were already here, but I guess he discovered it for the rest of the world that did not know it existed.
I hope you know “the rest of the story.” (I miss Paul Harvey on the radio telling those stories in years gone by.) As an old social studies teacher, accurate historical accounts are what we should teach, but legends are fun as long as they are taught as a “legend” — such as the story of the tale of George Washington cutting down the cherry tree. “I cannot tell a lie,” usually accompanies that one. Do you think Washington ever told a lie? (How about Donald Trump? Oops, I’m not going to get into that situation.) Maybe it’s best to label this as “a cherished legend.”
You might be reading this “online” or an edition you received on your computer — for there are now less “print” editions of the Herald Journal. I suppose you can “print out” whatever you might like to keep. That’s a big change. It hasn’t happened yet for the Deseret News or Salt Lake Tribune, but perhaps that will be the case, too, eventually.
Everything seems to be moving to this online digital world. I tried reading some digital books but returned to hard copies. It seems you really can’t teach an old dog all of the “new tricks,” at least not this old dog. And by the way, in my last column it stated I was 800-plus years old. I went back to see if I made the error in what I sent in to the paper, but my copy was “80+.”
On an entirely different subject, “Cowboy Partners” unveiled their plans for the “Center Block” area around the old Emporium building for the City Council’s deliberation. A large parking structure would really enhance the area, but why an “ice skating rink?” Don’t we have a great one just a few miles north? No new library? If I were still on the council, that would be my top priority. Someday the current library building will fall down; I hope neither Jane nor I will be in it. It was condemned many years ago. I know you think I sound like a “broken record,” but if I’m still writing these columns, I’m not going to give up on this one.
USU’s Homecoming was another great success. I watched the game on TV at home, but we braved the weather and saw the parade with hundreds of others. The night before, our daughter and family from Idaho Falls came to go with us to the wonderful combined women’s choir and USU orchestra production for the “Year of the Woman” celebration. A granddaughter was one of the singers. It was very well done, and we all learned a lot about “suffragettes” and when women were finally allowed to vote. Even though I have taught history, I still learned much from this special presentation. Thank you to all involved.
We were back to USU the next week to hear a concert of all choirs at the university in the Russell-Wanless Performance Hall. Marvelous acoustics in that building.
Recently Jane and I decided to go to the new Arby’s down in front of the Cache Valley Mall. It was good food. We parked nearby and faced Main Street as we ate. I commented on how nice Sam’s Club has landscaped the area in front of their store — nice big trees, shrubs, and green grass. The area in front of us at Arby’s — along our side of Main Street — was also green with grass and trees. It occurred to me that this long strip of Main Street would be a great place to watch a parade, including the USU Homecoming Parade. It’s easy parking and a great view for all. It could continue up 1400 North to the campus, thereafter, which would greatly enhance traffic flow and ease congestion. Just a suggestion from an old and faithful “Aggie.” Logan city has very few parades any longer.
Have you watched any of the new TV shows? I always read for awhile after dinner, and then when my eyes are tired of reading, we watch a show or two before going to bed. I go through the shows listed in the Deseret News, and then check with the TV schedule to see if it’s a “new” episode or a rerun. We have our list of “regulars” — all the “NCIS” shows, “The Good Doctor,” “New Amsterdam.” We also look at the new ones long enough to decide, “yes,” “no,” or “maybe.”
Some of the new shows are not my cup of tea. We prefer ones without profanity and stories that are not based on a continuing plot, over and over again. Whatever we watch for the few hours the TV is on includes the news of the day before bedtime, and we usually end our viewing with “Corner Gas.” It takes a minute to switch to the “apps” on our TV, and then on “series” on Amazon Prime, it lists “Corner Gas.” It’s a Canadian broadcasting program, and it’s just plain good, clean and very funny humor, at least it is for us. It’s a nice way to end the day.
October is now half over. Better get a pumpkin or two. The days are shorter and the nights longer and colder. Put your garden to sleep. Take in the porch furniture, get out the sweaters and heavier coats, and prepare for winter. The great North Logan Pumpkin Walk is the 17th-19th as well as the 21st and 22nd. We go every year. It’s always fun, very creative, and a nice way to celebrate Halloween! Kudos to the Beutler family who began this tradition in a field next to their home and farm just north from where we live.
Happy harvest and go up to see the leaves before they fall off!