As a woman and an athlete, I’m particularly proud of the ladies in the Olympics. This year’s games, a historical 45% of the people competing were women. Those numbers reflect the commitment of the International Olympic Committee to reflect the highest level of inclusion and fairness in sport.
Echoing the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Framework on Fairness, Inclusion, and Non-Discrimination, I am a firm proponent of competition that respects health, safety, and dignity of the athletes. All people deserve to be able to compete in sports where no athlete has a disproportionate or unfair advantage over their opponents.
Interestingly, the IOC’s complete document on the subject does not outline all the ways and means that disproportionate advantage might be measured. Instead, it outlines a set of principles that each sport’s governing body should reflect upon when establishing rules for participation that sport.
The IOC expects the governing bodies of each sport to determine eligibility, inclusion, and fairness. The governing bodies know their sport the best.
It brings to mind the maxim, “teach them correct principles and let them govern themselves.”
With that in mind, I disagree with the current bill, HB11, set before the Utah State Legislature. The bill itself is meant to protect women’s high school sports from the chance of transgender athletes dominating due to disproportionate biological advantages. The proposed law would require a transgender athlete to go before a commission in order to be able to compete in a high school level sport.
The biggest problem with HB11 is that the State Legislature should not be making the judgement call.
Though I am conservative, female, and a proponent of fairness, I didn’t elect my legislators based on their experience in sports regulation and oversight. I elected them to keep my taxes low and my government small.
The Legislature has no business overriding rules set by the Utah High School Activities Association. HB11 is an example of government overreach. The policy suggested in that bill would undoubtedly have unforeseen consequences and lead to lawsuits that would ultimately involve minors. Women’s sports would not benefit from that kind of toxic protectionism.
Though there have been a few abuses of inclusion rules in other states, to this point, I am unaware of any situation in Utah that has shown that the Utah High School Activities Association’s inclusion standards are too lenient.
As it stands, a transgender athlete in Utah must change their birth certificate and take hormone treatment in order to compete at the high school level. This seems to be a reasonable standard for most high school sports.
I understand that advantages of bone density and muscle mass can’t be eliminated by hormone replacement. I’m not saying the policy is completely infallible. It leaves room for disproportionate advantage. However, the Utah High School Activities Association must be entrusted with any and all rules involving athlete’s fair play within its jurisdiction. It’s their job to adjust the standards to protect women’s sport from abuse.
National and international sport associations inclusion standards vary. The international Association of Boxing Commissions, for example, has different standards for transgender athletes depending on gender transition timing and surgery. Because the Commission knows its sport best, I trust them to make reasonable, healthy, and safe regulations for inclusion in their sport.
In contrast, the International Quidditch Association (yes, it’s real) simply asks that two players on each team identify as a different gender than two other players on a given team. Again, the association knows its sport and is expected to protect the fairness within it.
As athletic’s governing bodies, that is their job.
It is not the job of the State Legislature.
The Legislature should follow the example of the IOC by outline correct principles for fairness in sport and allow each governing body to regulate its sport. The governing bodies know their sports best and are fully committed to include people safely and fairly.
Consider that in the last 50 years virtually every major sport has changed its policies to define a space where women can safely and fairly compete without taking away from men’s sports. Surely, those governing bodies will continue to find ways to include others in sport without taking away from women’s sports.
It was only 55 years ago when Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to compete in the Boston Marathon. In the four years that followed, the Boston Athletic Association changed its rules to make space for women. By 1972, eight women competed in the race in a separate division.
Including women didn’t cause men to be sidelined or passed over. Inclusion for women meant making a space where they could compete fairly and safely. Governing bodies of sport should be called upon to continue to do their jobs in a world of broadening possibilities.
Let me be clear: it is not the job of those governing bodies to slice up the pie in women’s sport so that women and girls get an even smaller piece.
It’s their job to make a bigger pie.
As a person who has had to fight for rights, safety, and dignity, I respect those who seek to find a place that they can participate and compete in a healthy way. There should be a place for everyone in sport.
That space should feel safe, harassment free, and above all, fair. Where governing bodies over sports are doing their jobs well, fairness is ultimately achieved and everyone wins.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.