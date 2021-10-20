What a difference a year makes? Or does it? Last year the first big snowstorm came early, much like the one last week that dropped almost a foot of wet snow on our yards, streets and sidewalks. Last year neighbors on Center Street and I finished shoveling our sidewalks about the same time. We exchanged small talk and most people headed for their warm houses.
I remained standing and looked at the beauty of snow-covered mountains as my neighbors retreated into their warm homes. I noticed a bit of frozen paper on my sidewalk. Without thinking or looking carefully, I took a step forward to pick it up. My left foot came down on melting ice. Both feet slipped and headed toward the sky. My back and head hit the sidewalk and I lay completely blacked out. No one saw me fall.
I lay there until I regained a groggy consciousness, came into the house and told Jenny of my craziness. She called our daughter who called our family doctor. It wasn't long until I was in the imaging section of the hospital. After numerous pictures and consultations I was told there were no major bone breaks or reason to perform surgery immediately. There were bruises and small cracks that should heal if I followed the doctor's instructions, didn't act like a fool and injure my back again. I sort of did what my doctor, my daughter and my wife wanted me to do.
Now, roughly a year later, I walk with the aid of an old livestock trader's stick my Dad bought at a livestock auction when Harry Truman was president. I was in the Army counting the days until I could transition from active military duty to the reserves. Most Americans alive when Dad bought the old walking stick I now carry are dead. The majority of people in Logan probably were not yet born.
Come with me and Dad's old walking stick as we stroll through our town a year after I messed up my back with a stupid accident. From the time Jenny, our baby son and I drove into Cache Valley 62 years ago we have been stunned by the marvelous fall colors.
Even the years I was on sabbatical leave or working in another country, we tried to make a trip back to see the colors. The towns in the valley were special spots colored by shade trees not native to our valley.
Before white settlers first arrived, native shrubs, mostly sagebrush, on the benches formed a color bond between imported trees of the valley and woody vegetation high on the mountains. Not only are the shrubs pleasing to the eye, they protect us and our property.
It's difficult to believe that between the time white settlers (1847) entered Utah and the Cache National Forest was established in 1908 the mountains around us had been over-cut and over-grazed to the point one could count the bands of sheep on the bare mountains by the dust they stirred up as they walked. Some trails caused eroding topsoil and formed gullies visible to this day. Sheep, cows and other livestock starved and rotted in the streams.
Now aspen and spots of native spruce and fir struggle to reclaim their habitat. On a clear day, you should be able to stand near your house and see native vegetation on the mountains trying to reclaim its ancestors' range. In doing so, the mountain vegetation will minimize erosion and floods that could damage houses being built on questionable sites in our valley.
Come let us walk and think about what early snow does to a town with good people and beautiful foreign trees.
Monday, the 10th of October, the trees of Logan were really strutting their stuff. I had never seen them so beautiful. When I awoke October 11, almost a foot of snow covered our lawn and our trees. Huge branches lay in driveways. Some tree trunks had snapped like matches. I put on working clothes, ignored my broken back and, like my neighbors, began dragging fallen branches to the curb.
Soon people showed up with chain saws, pitch forks and other tools. Others armed only with gloves and a desire to help joined in. In a couple of hours most of the broken branches were stacked along streets waiting for the city to remove them. That will take time, but a steady stream of city and private citizen trucks and trailers are taking loads of waste to the dump daily.
Logan is known as a city with beautiful trees. As I look out my window, the remaining trees remind me of pictures of WWI battlefields my parents tried to hide from me. I cannot see a single tree that has not lost a limb or been smothered by heavy snow. I'm 92 years old and have a bad back but like the Yanks in trenches in Europe and the trees in Logan I may not look like much but I show no sign of surrender.