“I’d like to be a janitor,” my daughter said.
The guidance counselor with a college and career awareness form in front of her smiled and raised her eyebrows, thinking the statement was a stalling tactic. My daughter was great at stalling when it came to planning for future careers.
But when she continued to talk about how good she was at cleaning, how responsible with her chores, and how much she would enjoy taking care of a school for the kids and teachers, the counselor’s smile changed. My daughter said she was inspired to be a janitor because of the friendly, hardworking people who took such great care of her school and were so kind to everyone. The counselors smile brightened to a sincere, gracious glow.
The next half hour was spent talking about what my girl needed to do to qualify herself to become a “cleaning technician.” Being good at cleaning was only the beginning. She would need to interact with people, solve problems, and respond to emergencies. And if she wanted to be like the janitors we know, she would have to be kind.
It made me wonder how much is required of the folks who work behind the scenes — the after-hours employees that do so much more than sweep the floors and take out the garbage. They set the stage for the learning, working, and even playing that other people take for granted.
I decided to ask Uziah Lopez, the subject of my daughter’s admiration, about his job. Lopez is a janitor at Thomas Edison Charter School’s north campus. He isn’t just responsible for cleaning. He does constant maintenance and repair to keep the building running smoothly.
“Here at the school I try to do everything, but I am not a genius,” Lopez said. “When I find something that I can’t fix, I talk to the office and they hire someone to come and help. ‘Your will must be greater than your intelligence.’ That’s my slogan to learn more things.”
As challenging as his job is, Lopez reports with a smile, even when the weather turns against him. “About the snow, sometimes I have to come early to clean the perimeter of the school,” Lopez said. “The snow is too much. I’ve already fallen three times shoveling the snow, but is not hard because I love the snow. Every time I fall, I start laughing to myself to be optimistic and get a good attitude for the rest of the day.”
His good attitude is contagious and makes him universally adored by students and staff at the school. After school, he acts as a crossing guard as well, keeping the parking running smoothly and safely.
On event nights, Lopez does even more heavy lifting. He may help with setup of bleachers, tables, and endless numbers of chairs. Once the school year is over, he helps move desks to deep clean classrooms. The work doesn’t ever end. But he and the other staff members show up every day and get the job done whether or not anyone notices.
Like so many maintenance and cleaning workers, the bulk of what they do is not recognized. Wade Perkins, the owner and manager of D and B Janitorial, said that just comes with the territory. Most cleaning needs to be done after regular (or irregular) business hours.
“It is a challenge keeping up with snow and other things that we can’t control, but that’s to be expected,” Perkins said. “Other challenges are working with schedules and things. But for the most part we are there when people are gone.”
Perkins’ company is contracted to clean the North Logan Library and council meeting room. Council meetings and special events sometimes run far into the evening. “They’ve been nice to work with us so we work in one area and when they are done, we come and clean,” he said. “We try not to run the vacuum during their meetings, and they try to be accommodating. We appreciate when people are understanding.”
When I asked Perkins what his favorite part of his job was, he replied, “Interacting with people is always nice. And it’s satisfying when we are working hard and keeping things nice for you. You appreciate when you come to a clean building every morning, and it’s satisfying to know that we are helping with that.”
Dave Hansen, who works for D and B Janitorial, is usually the one-man cleaning crew for the library. As a member of the library’s friends board, I often see Hansen patiently waiting for our special events to end. Though we try to leave rooms neat, he kindly sends us away once we have put the big furniture back in place. With a smile and a nod, he vacuums the crumbs we unfailingly leave behind after our activities.
When I asked Hansen if he would like to have an interview, he simply said, “Oh, there’s got to be someone more important to talk to.”
Speaking to that dedicated, humble, and patient person, I’m quite sure there isn’t anyone more important. People like him have gotten me out of all kinds of scrapes, from opening a door to access a phone, to retrieving lost belongings, to helping me find wandering children.
For Hansen, Perkins, Lopez and other “cleaning technicians,” helping is not an occasional nicety, it is a profession and a noble life’s work. Reflecting on my daughter’s desire to emulate those people who take such good care of others, I am inclined to agree with her. I should try to be more like my janitor, too.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com