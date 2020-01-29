Editor's Note: After reading a Herald Journal article on the resignation of a Cache County School District teacher over violent behavior of a student in her classroom, another teacher in the district wrote the following letter to local legislators and members of the Utah State Board of Education. The newspaper is withholding the author's name upon request to prevent potential job repercussions. It was sent under the heading, “To whom it may concern. Does it concern anyone?”
Every child in Utah has the right to a quality education. More importantly, education should be given in a wholesome, safe learning environment where the focus is truly on educating our children, our students to dream big, to persevere, to be curious, to grow and be future innovators.
What do you do though when certain individuals prevent others from having a quality education? What do you do when a small minority make the majority feel unsafe? What do you do when a classroom, grade level, or entire school can no longer maintain educating children as their primary focus? And most importantly, what do you do when absentee parents and misguided legislators, intentionally or unintentionally, combine forces to enable obstreperous students to act in ways that cause other students, teachers, and administrators to feel unsafe, to feel scared, completely taking away the primary purpose of educating for our future?
Please help and tell us what we should do because this is the reality that has been created in many of our schools! We have increasing numbers of students who have no desire to be taught in school, who lash out verbally, physically, who fear no reprisal because there is none coming. There are some that are uncontrollable and lash out on the playground, in the cafeteria, in the hallways, in the bathroom and yes, even in the classroom. They are non-compliant, but more than that, they bully and threaten students, teachers, and anyone who dares to try and stop them. They subtlety, or not so subtlety, intimidate others by being more aggressive and louder than the social norm. Some simply just throw temper tantrums and even chairs until they get their way. Schools have very little to no power to discipline anymore in order
to counter such behavior.
In schools, there only exists unenforceable rules, vague procedures, and weak consequences to restore safety back from unruly students. The least restrictive environment that has been established has simply empowered these usurping students to become the new kings and queens of their respective schools. Many of these students know that the system is such that they cannot be touched nor be deterred from their behavior. And so the school, instead of being a sanctuary of learning, has now become a prison yard where teachers and students alike are more afraid of setting off the wrong student (knowing very little to nothing can be done to stop it) than learning how electricity works or how to multiply fractions.
Situations like this are not an exaggeration, mind you. This is the reality building in our schools, becoming worse and worse year by year. The point is, these students are not on a path towards being a productive member of society. They are on their way to much darker paths. We are not doing them any favors by letting them get away with it until we can pass them off to the next school and be rid of the problem. Education is for everyone, but being in a public school classroom is a privilege. It should not be so freely given to students who make the classrooms unsafe and unproductive.
Also, it is important to note that we are not talking about students with special needs or mental disabilities. We are talking about regular ed students whose behavior is so extreme that it goes beyond making adequate plans for intervention. These are students who relentlessly bully, threaten, disrupt and misbehave so that the classroom is no longer a place of learning and the school is no longer a safe haven for the rest of the student body. We are talking about students whose parents are not responding to calls for help, are absentee parents, or simply tell us to deal with it.
What needs to be done?
Parents need to be held accountable or partially accountable for this crisis. What that accountability should be? Garnished wages for students requiring behavior specialists (who are not special needs). Yes, it is a near impossibility for this to happen, but even the slightest possibility might light a fire under some of these lethargic parents.
Other monetary penalties in order to fund their student(s) in a remedial class until he/she/they can rejoin a regular classroom.
Parenting classes for parents of offending students (that become mandatory after a certain number of severe offenses).
Funding for full time school counselors and/or behavior specialists at each school.
Teachers and students need ways to defend themselves from verbal and physical abuse. It is not tolerated in homes, in work places and should not be tolerated in schools.
Police need to have jurisdiction over incidents that occur at school, both elementary and secondary, involving injuries from fighting, drugs, weapons, threats, etc.
Funding for resource officers at the middle school and elementary school level. Even if it’s part time, it will help.
Again, the point is, many of these students are simply endured then passed along until they reach ages old enough, often times high school, where their offenses become more pronounced and severe so that they can be put away into the legal system. They then go onto paths of revolving offenses with meaningless interventions all of which often starts at the elementary age. We’re wasting time and resources. We’re driving good teachers out of the profession. We need real and actual consequences and resources, designed to not only keep our schools safe for the common student, but remediate those who are repeatedly offending it.
Sincerely,
A Concerned Teacher