To the editor:
The Grifter unsurprisingly chose not to pay his respects in person to the first black elected official in the history of our nation to ever “lay in state” in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
For the Grifter, I imagine, if he could stand there alone and look down into the coffin, to him there would appear to be just a man.
But it matters not to Representative John Robert Lewis. He is not there. He has moved on to where we all hope to one day be, this son of sharecroppers, beaten on Bloody Sunday, marching for voter rights, a Freedom Rider, a civil rights icon who devoted his life to public service and “good trouble.”
Sometimes after death it becomes more difficult to visualize and remember those who have passed. The memory of a life’s work in blurred elegy and for a chosen few then celebrated at some great public statuary unveiling.
There is presently a lot of angry discourse about statues often more focused on the carved cold gazes coming from animal bone, granite and sediments and less about the portrayed individuals’ real actions and beliefs.
I would argue that it is somewhat unnecessary to chisel in memory a monument to one John Robert Lewis; that monument is already being built in each of us, in the peaceful protests, in the rights for and the value of every color, sex, creed, and religion. It is in the power of our freedom to vote. Let it be a monumental power that towers over this feckless, racist, self-serving Grifter.
“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
“History will not be kind to us. So you have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate, to speak up, speak out and get in good trouble. You can do it. You must do it. Not just for yourselves but for generations yet unborn.” — John Robert Lewis
I can’t think of two better examples agreeing more with these words: “We did not come this far to only come this far.”
Tod Goodwin
Logan