The old cliche rings true: It takes a village. Football is about community. Football is about family (ohana). Every year, football programs are faced with a growing gap between needs like equipment, team meals, transportation, personnel, professional development, and the funds available to meet these essential demands. Logan High football players are asked to fundraise at the beginning of each year to help fund these vital operations. LHS is akin to all 107 football programs in the state in these needs. Given the current state of COVID-19, the football program made necessary changes in protocol to address this; not just in fundraising, but in all aspects of their lives on and off the field. Student athletes were given instruction on personal protective equipment (PPE), how to handle money correctly to minimize transmission risk, what measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable populations, and other instruction on how to advocate for the program without infringing on the rights and health of those within the community.
Despite the program's best efforts to ensure the safety of the community, a resident of Logan took offense to the measure of fundraising during the current pandemic. We understand these are trying times for everyone. We also understand that there is applicable fear related to the transmission or contraction of the novel virus. Because of these strange times, it is paramount that we come together as a community. Football has been about bringing us together for the past 100 years. Whether it’s fundraising for the success of local high school and little league programs or spending Thanksgiving watching the game, football has been a staple of the American home for more than a century. As a football program, the staff spoke with each player on the basis of anonymity to ensure an unbiased gathering of facts related to the allegation that these kids who offended the patron were characterized as “not wearing masks” or giggling at the patron’s mention of wearing said masks. After speaking to all parties involved in the incident, Logan High School Football has zero reason to believe that the described instance occurred as described. Each individual that was part of the fundraising team in question is of the utmost character and integrity. They brought the incident to the attention of the coaching staff prior to the editorial letter. They were upfront and honest about how they may have offended the individual and were acutely apologetic to his concerns.
If anyone in the community has any questions or concerns related to our measure of safety or how we fundraise as a program, please do not hesitate to contact us directly. We promise to provide a safe and nurturing environment where all parties can be heard. It is times like these that can drive a wedge between people. We teach our kids to lean into uncomfortable situations to grow and develop. Sometimes these conversations are uncomfortable but need to be had. We welcome all criticism and feedback with an open mind in hopes of growing. We wouldn’t be good coaches if we didn’t teach our student athletes to respect the opinions of those with differing views. However, let’s not tear each other down in hopes of getting a political point across. Let’s not forget that these are still 16-year-old boys that are learning from us as a community to be good young men. This starts with open, honest feedback and patience to listen to both sides before jumping to conclusions.
Dustin Long is defensive coordinator for the Logan High School football team. He is the chief compliance officer at a local tech company and partner at the Serenitae Consulting Firm.