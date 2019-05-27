Memorial Day was yesterday, and perhaps it’s time to remove some Logan edifices from our city and commit them to memories of the past.
When I was on the Logan City Council, we made a decision to build a new Logan Library. The old building had been condemned and was considered unsafe. A new site was chosen. The corner of “City Block” was the ideal place. Fast forward two administrations and a few years, and now on that site is a very large hotel. You cannot even see the Logan city offices from Main Street, and the old library remains as it was.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines has announced plans are underway to demolish the former Emporium building downtown, which was purchased by the city, and possibly re-do the large parking area in the rear or even build a new multi-level parking structure on the site. Wouldn’t that be an ideal place for a new library and perhaps a small area with grass and trees to enhance Logan’s once busy downtown? Tom Jensen and Herm Olsen have been on the council long enough to remember “Envision Utah.” Somewhere in the change of administrations, I think the envisioned future for that stretch of Logan’s Main Street has been lost.
DeLoy Hansen and associates have greatly enhanced the south end of town. It continues as you read this. The thriving business, and new ones to be built, do much to symbolize a growing university community with people who care about beauty and services.
Now I’m sure some reading this will say, “Hey, we already have two Walmarts and a Sam’s Club.” I’m not against these businesses, but how about a Costco, some high quality clothing stores and businesses that folks travel to Ogden and Davis County to shop at?
I’ve written before about the phrase, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” We know USU will continue to grow. Homes near the university are being purchased continually. Logan city must grow exponentially to provide the services. “Think Future, Not Experience,” is a fact, not a witty phrase.
I’ve lived and worked in New York City, Scottsdale, Arizona, and dear old Magna, Utah. By the way, Magna, my ole hometown, has been and likely will continue to be used by TV and filmmakers who create tales of small-town life. Last year when we took a ride down to Magna and what’s left of the old beach resorts on the Great Salt Lake, we couldn’t go down one stretch of Magna Main, due to it being blocked off by a filming crew.
Logan is the hometown for our family. This is where we will be laid to rest when our days upon this earth have ended. And hey, the cemetery is getting pretty full. It’s surrounded on all sides by USU and related housing structures. I joke with my kids and tell them that I won’t have far to go for some Aggie Ice Cream! We couldn’t ask for finer neighbors and friends than right here in River City … opps, Logan City and Cache Valley, Utah, USA.
Let’s get some action on a new library, along with more adequate parking structures for the thousands who come to the events in a revived downtown. Do you have your tickets yet for some of the operas and musicals this season? Vision and hard work preserved, renovated, and refurbished the historic Capitol and Utah Theaters.
And a salute is in order for our law enforcement officials. Logan remains one of the safest cities in America. Our stately Logan Temple is on the list for major renovation and shoring up its foundations to last another hundred years. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and non-members enjoy walking around the beautiful grounds of the temple. I understand that our valley’s first permanent settlers built homes, church buildings, schools, and a library.
It’s a myth that with TV and “devices,” people don’t read books any longer. It’s a fact that as you age your eyes get “tired” sooner, and it may take you longer to read than in your younger years, but there are books on tape available in the library, and “book clubs” are a reality. I wonder if those in the next life read books? If former USU professor and reading enthusiast Barbara Hales has anything to do with it, there are book clubs in heaven right now. I think of her each time we go over the speed bump in front of soon-to-be-closed Shopko. That’s when her time on this earth ended. Poetry and written words in books are for all ages. Here are a few of my favorites:
Read to me riddles and read to me rhymes / Read to me stories of magical times / Read to me tales about castles and kings / Read to me stories of fabulous things / Read to me pirates and read to me knights / Read to me dragons and dragon-book fights / Read to me spaceships and cowboys and then / When you are finished, please read them again.
That was “Read to Me” by Jane Yolen. And here’s one from Dylan Thomas, titled “Notes on the Art of Poetry.”
I could never have dreamt that there were such goings-on / in the world between the covers of books, / such sandstorms and ice blasts of words, / such staggering peace, such enormous laughter, / such and so many blinding bright lights, / splashing all over the pages / in a million bits and pieces / all of which were words, words, words, / and each of which were alive forever / in its own delight and glory and oddity and light.
Let’s build that new Logan Library soon, and until that day visit a library near you, or you’re welcome to contact me at the email address below. We have new and old books that we are glad to loan out. I love the song, “Read Me A Story.” And thanks for reading another column. Millions in this world would love to read! And it’s never too late to learn. Hooray for movies and television, and a big HOORAY for the printed word.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com