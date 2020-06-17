People have gathered together during this last couple of weeks like summer has arrived. They walk around like that scary old COVID-19 had never existed. Masks on people shopping for groceries are rare. Groups of people with little or no space between them stroll down our streets like they have done in past years.
With only Councilmember John White dissenting, the Cache County Council voted June 9 to immediately request dropping Cache County to a Green/Normal threat level for the coronavirus. And our governor is champing at the bit to designate our increasing number of virus victims as normal.
The scary truth is that the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has increased in our happy valley. Dozens of people were infected in a meat plant. There is a high probability that the dreaded disease will continue to increase. From June 9-15, there were 2,049 new cases reported in Utah, averaging about 293 per day.
There were over 26,000 tests conducted during that time. The positive test rate was about 7.9%, according to the health department. The week before that, from June 2-8, there were 2,120 new cases reported, averaging about 303 per day. 21,108 tests were conducted that week. We remain among the states with the highest percentage of people with the coronavirus.
If all the COVID-19 cases were cured today, the world will never be like it was before the virus took its toll on our civilization. We should not expect our planet and its people will be like they were before the epidemic. As we fight an unseen virus, we should be preparing for life in a changed world — a world we could not have imagined. We may not like it, but we can do it. We have saddled this horse before.
The Spanish flu pandemic occurred in 1918, eleven years before I was born. It affected about one-third of the planet’s population — and killed millions of people, including some 675,000 Americans. Back then there were no effective drugs or vaccines to treat that killer disease. People were ordered to wear masks. Schools and businesses were shuttered. Bodies piled up in makeshift morgues before the dreaded disease ended its deadly global march.
When I opened my baby eyes in 1929, Americans had just elected President Herbert Hoover. People were still trying to deal with effects of the 1918 flu, the aftermath of World War I and the bungling of presidents Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge. The stock market crashed and banks failed during Herbert Hoover's term. My family, like that of most working people, lost their property and almost starved.
People and land needed help. In 1933, Franklin Roosevelt brought his New Deal to the people. The federal government taught people trades and paid them to rebuild and repair their land. Thousands of young people were enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corp and were taught to repair and improve the land. Married men, like my dad, were hired to build highways, develop rural electrification projects and bring running water into homes.
Under Roosevelt's guidance, the United States became the most respected and powerful country in the world. We used that power to defeat the enemy in WWII and the Marshall Plan to rebuild countries we defeated. Now we, and the rest of the world, need help after being attacked by a coronavirus most of us never knew existed.
No single country, including our top-of-the-pile USA, can defeat COVID-19 pandimic alone. And we cannot do it by giving money to save companies that produce things that might have been needed and used in the pre-coronovarius situation. We must prepare ourselves to adjust to the changing world and to lead a post-coronovarius world that even our best-trained people can only imagine.
One thing is certain. Change happens. This is not just an American problem. It is a world task. To rebuild the post COVID-19 world, we will need to understand and work with people unlike us. We must accept other ideas if they are better than ours. For instance, all the countries in the world except our USA and the tiny countries of Liberia and Myanmar use the metric system for weights and measures.
Our switch to the metric system can create thousands of new jobs changing signs, cookbooks, textbooks and reprinting instructions. Every school will teach it. Every household and company will need new measuring devices. New tools will be invented and land will be treated differently. We can only guess what skills and beliefs our grandchildren will need to live in a future world where COVID-19 is mentioned only in history books.
I look out my window at mountains that surround our valley and wonder what they will look like when my grandchildren are my age. I see three benches below the mountains. Each bench has fossils from the era when it was at the water's edge. I'd like to think that 100 years from now most people will live in dense housing units and the mountains are managed as a place folks can retreat for a few hours or days. But if COVID-19 has its way, humans may be fossils.