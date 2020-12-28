The beginning of 2020 for the Little Lambs Diaper Bank was expected to be an average year with average challenges, as Cache Valley families faced occasional company layoffs, increasing rent prices and the 25.4% Logan city poverty rate. But as we all know now, the 2020 year would be anything but average.
The COVID-19 pandemic spared few families in one way or another. Many families in our community were immediately impacted as reactionary buying cleared the shelves including frozen goods, toilet paper, hygiene items, diapers and wipes. If you were a family with a baby in diapers, panic set in as you could not find diapers or wipes to buy in any of the valleys stores or online as the entire country was in the same grasp of this horrible virus. And, as usual, low-income families, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck are not able to afford to buy diapers in bulk, and were even more disadvantaged. These families were already having to make difficult decisions, like whether to spend money on basic essentials like diapers, wipes, hygiene, food or pay rent.
Little Lambs Diaper Bank went into overdrive to help these families in their time of need. On March 14 Little Lambs set up the first of 15 “Drive-Thru Diaper Distributions.” In our Drive-Thru no contact distributions we provided diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene products, formula, baby food, clothing, coats, blankets and warm winter wear. The distribution's were open to the public to any families who were being affected by the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families struggled to find diapers at the store or were unable to afford the diapers altogether.
Families who came to our distributions were having to reuse diapers, wrap their babies in T-shirts or leave their babies in soiled diapers for an extended amount of time. As sad as this may sound, to this day it’s still happening in our community on a daily basis. We have received phone calls and emails from our community members asking for assistance.
These families deserve dignity and respect, and no one should have to worry about affording these basic necessities. Unfortunately, income hardships in Utah are nothing new, but it's been multiplied by the COVID-19 pandemic. In pre-COVID times, 1 in 3 Utah families suffered from diaper need, struggling to properly provide an adequate supply of diapers. Due to the pandemic that number is even higher.
The Little Lambs Diaper Bank works hard to provide these basic essentials to families in need right here in our community. We couldn’t provide our essential services without our amazing donors and supporters.
In the past year, because of the love and kindness of our community the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids has distributed: more than 750,000 diapers, nearly 6,500 wipes, and by the end of this year Little Lambs will have distributed over a million basic essentials that no child should have to go without.
During these trying and difficult times, the Little Lambs Diaper Bank is doing more than just handing out diapers and wipes to those in need, we are investing in the future of our community through the love and support of our amazing volunteers, supporters and donors.
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Little Lambs Foundation for Kids. It's the most effective way to support our mission, as we can leverage your dollars with our buying power and strategic network of partners. To give, visit us online at Littlelambsofutah.org and click the "Donate" icon.
Ted Chalfant of Nibley is the co-founder and executive director of Little Lambs Foundation for Kids.