Elections are coming up in August and again in November, but the voting process starts at caucus time. That’s right now.
Attending the Cache County Republican Caucus two weeks ago was insightful and engaging, as it always is. Forty-four of my neighbors and friends weighed in on the local governing scene. From among us, we chose a delegate to attend a State Nominating Convention and six delegates to the County Nominating Convention. Those delegates will cast votes that will select the nominees for the party ballot in primaries, thus determining who has a chance to run in November.
As a Utah State University graduate in political science, I’m a firm believer in the power of public participation in the voting process. Now that delegates have been chosen, voters who care must communicate with their delegates about which nominees they want to see on the primary ballot.
Though candidates can collect signatures to get on the primary ballot, the great majority of Utah’s lawmakers will be chosen during their party conventions.
Now is time to make sure you can vote for someone you respect. If your candidate of choice doesn’t make it on the primary ballot, chances of them successfully winning a campaign are marginal at best. Making sure the best candidate is chosen means paying attention to who is running, actively supporting them, and making sure your delegate knows who they should vote for.
County caucuses are this weekend; March 26. For Democrats, the county convention will be held at Old Main Auditorium at 10 a.m. The Republican convention will be at Green Canyon High School at 4 p.m. For further details on how to contact your precinct representatives, email your party leadership or check on their social media platforms or websites. They come up with simple google searches.
Just before writing this column, I read a book that highlights the importance of individual voter participation in the political process. Interestingly, it’s by a Russian. The ex-patriot author of the book “Anthem,” Ayn Rand, is decidedly against Russian communism and for individual choice.
The 1939 publication smacked of dystopian tropes: an overbearing, post-apocalyptic government, blind masses of mindless followers, and Big-Brother-like surveillance. But surprisingly, “Anthem” didn’t copy these tropes. Ayn Rand may have started them. Her book preceded George Orwell’s famous book “1984” by 10 years and holds many of the same themes.
Rand was born in Russia in 1905, where the Tsars fell during the bloody Russian Revolution while she was a child. In 1917, the communist regime seized her father’s prosperous pharmacy. Rand resented that action the rest of her days and it effected how she viewed that system of government.
She decided to leave Russia, by way of Crimea. Once she left, Rand never returned.
Though she wasn’t able to change Russia from the inside, she did her best to oppose communism in the U.S. When she arrived in Hollywood to study filmmaking, the Communist Party of the United States of America was popular. Many Hollywood stars were communist at the time, but Rand refused to agree with anything the party had to offer. She had lived in Lenin’s Russia and knew the full weight of the consequences of communism.
Rand vehemently opposed collective philosophies. She argued for fierce individualism and personal autonomy; not anarchy, but capitalism. She argued for freedom of choice as the key to a great and prosperous nation. She held that personal participation and accountability were paramount and that moral teachings could never be forced on an unwilling population. And if you need talking points on capitalism or the importance of a free-market economy, look up AynRand.org.
She taught that an individual’s worth and voice in society was irreplaceable. I would add that every person’s ability to participate in civic opportunities, like voting, is equally important.
Ayn Rand’s philosophies and books gained popularity steadily into WWII and the Cold War that came with it. Amid another Russian-related crisis today, I find her writings have solid applications in our current political climate.
Both of our parties in Cache Valley embrace individual freedoms and political participation. But do we, as citizens and party members, do our part?
No one can vote on our behalf. We must make our opinions known by casting our votes.
In the midst of our own election cycle’s caucuses, Rand’s writings remind me to feel both blessed and cautious; blessed to be in a nation that honors the voice of the people and cautious about those who would use times of trouble for political gain.
To guard against that, Ayn Rand would encourage people participate in elections.
So do I.
This weekend, those that care about which minds lead our community need to speak up and voice their opinions. Now is the time to contact precinct representatives to find out who they will nominate for this fall’s elections and why.
Every delegate I heard speak on Caucus night promised they would listen to their neighbors opinions and consider them carefully when they vote. I trust them to keep that promise. But if they don’t hear from their neighbors, they can’t consider the neighbors opinions during county nominations.
That’s why I attended caucus and cast my ballot for delegates I trust. I’ve been in contact with them so they know who I think should be nominated as county and state representatives. I’m looking forward to casting my ballots for those leaders in August and again in November.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.