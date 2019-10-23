Recently newspapers and television showed pictures over and over again of a flock of sheep being driven from Mantua to winter range somewhere on land that was once under a great lake. That drive would not have been news when I was born, or even when I first came to Utah.
We arrived in Logan in 1959 and rented a house on Highway 89 below the southern boundary of the USU campus. We arrived at our new home in late June. We were delighted with the house — a relative new, comfortable brick house with a bluegrass lawn in front.
We were puzzled by a cold, clear stream of water flowing across the lawn and under the driveway. A neighbor told us it was an irrigation ditch. He gave us a schedule of when we could take water for the lawn, the vegetable garden and the fruit trees.
He gave us a letter from the owner and a booklet with detailed instructions on when we were to pick the fruit, how to harvest the potatoes and how to store them in the fruit cellar so they would be available when the owners returned the following year. I began to wonder how I could take care of the large garden and do my job at the university. Jenny worried about how to keep baby Dennis out of the irrigation ditch.
A few weeks after we arrived, a neighbor came over and said that if we weren’t going to pick the raspberries, he would like to have his Boy Scout troop harvest them and take them to the Bishop’s Warehouse. I told him that I would pick them when they got ripe, but they were still red and tasted funny. He gently told me that raspberries, unlike Texas dewberries, turned red when ripe and needed picking daily.
That afternoon Boy Scouts harvested several buckets of berries and left about a half gallon for us. My neighbor said the berries were best when served with Aggie ice cream. He proudly said the university ice cream had been judged second best in the world and Cache Valley raspberries were never surpassed. When our lease expired, we bought a little house in a new subdivision east of the campus. It didn’t have irrigation water, but we planted a couple of apple trees and a few raspberry starts.
Now, almost 70 years later, big new houses with large grass lawns cover most of the land between the 1959 town and the deer fence along the old lake shore line. Other housing developments have been built on orchards in Logan and other valley towns. Many houses in the older parts of town still have a few old fruit trees. Most are poorly tended. Few are pruned regularly, and the fruit is usually damaged by insects.
This year I harvested about 10 gallons of sweet cherries from my only cherry tree. None were damaged by insects. As usual, all apples on my two trees were filled with worms. Since I had no hogs to feed, my apples ended in the garbage can. Instead of “an apple a day to keep the doctor away,” they ended up being hauled to the dump by a truck with an engine contaminating our air by burning fossil fuel.
Jenny and I moved to our current home when I was still spry enough to prune the trees and control the insects. The time came when Jenny didn’t want me on the ladder, and I hired others. Then I rebelled against hiring someone else to do the things I once did well and still like to do. Neighbors, my trees and I suffered.
I walk around Logan a lot. This year many of the sidewalks and yards were covered with rotting cherries, plums, apricots, apples and pears waiting for someone to put the rotting fruit in garbage cans to be hauled to the city dump. Most houses in old town Logan have several vintage fruit trees that could, properly tended, produce fresh fruit for thousands of people who are unable to buy or grow their own fruit. I suspect other old towns in our valley are the same.
Developers have built houses on small lots, covered the ground with lawn grass and planted trees that do not bear fruit fit to eat. We live in a town with a land grant university created to help people, a community college that teaches people how apply knowledge and an extension service that helps people and organizations put together projects to make the lives of people better. What we don’t have is a plan to rehabilitate old fruit trees on private property and make the fruit available to hungry people.
For decades flocks of sheep trailed down Logan Canyon, through Logan city, across Cache Valley to the west desert. One year a large truck plowed into a flock, killing or maiming most of the sheep. Gradually, trucking replaced trailing of most Northern Utah flocks between summer mountain and desert winter ranges.
We shouldn’t wait for decades for a plan to turn thousands of old fruit trees currently creating a rotting, stinking mess on privately owned land into a source for fresh food for hungry people. Logan city needs a fruit tree squad. But how could we pay for it? I don’t know. But a flying Amazon gizmo bringing food to our door is not the answer.