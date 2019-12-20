Starting today, all subsequent days start getting longer if only by a few minutes a day. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, Whatever Wednesday, Thoroughly Disgusted Thursdays, etc., are behind us. The Yuletide and a new year looms, but let me be the first to drop the pun “2020 will be a year of perfect vision.”
These are days of wonder, as in “I wonder if the Steven Covey group has edited the 12 Days of Christmas down to the Seven Habits of Christmas.” Also, why is there so much online discussion about how many reindeer Santa actually has? I still wonder what I’m supposed to call the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and if it is still OK to refer to those nasty little ravenous hoppy things as Mormon crickets.
I wonder if the Logan ice rink will really open again. Climate change is not playing well with our Merlin Olsen skating rink, so I’m glad that one of the renderings of the remodeled Logan downtown includes a New York City Rockefeller Square style rink. Overall, it seems like we are spending millions of dollars to make the new downtown Logan look like the old downtown Logan of 100 years ago, as architects and archeologists unite in purpose.
I wonder what we were thinking when we paved over all the electric streetcar tracks in Logan. Did we think that nobody was interested in public transportation, that gas would keep getting cheaper or that we would soon all just have flying cars or teleportation? It reminds me of the “Planet of the Apes” movies where ape archeologists discover artifacts of an era that was more advanced than the current one. I think if we had kept digging deeper below Center Street, we likely would have uncovered the first Prius and Trader Joe’s. I wonder if “Die Hard” really qualifies as a Christmas movie along with my other favorites “Love Actually,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the Bill Murray version of Scrooge called “Scrooged” and “A Christmas Story.” I wonder why my list has so many R-rated moments. Where is “It’s a Wonderful Life” in my brain box?
I wonder when exotic oils became essential and vaccinations became optional? I wonder if I will ever figure out which half of my life I have wasted. I wonder if all the people I see staggering around campus looking at their phones will ever really catch Pokémon. I concede that it is better than sitting around all day playing Fortnight, whatever that is.
I wonder why the loss of pets allows you to experience such exquisite grief. I have discussed this with many humans, and we share the shame of being more distressed at the passing of our doggies and kitties than of close human beings. Milo, our wonderful long dog Cache Humane Society rescue pooch, went to the always sunny fields of sausages in doggie heaven two weeks ago. and I share this with a cluster of friends who lost their beloved pets this month. I wonder if we wander too much in search of wonder when it’s right in front of us. I've always been of a mind "home is where you are." Early on, I alienated most of my relatives in St. Louis when I moved away and called Utah "home" and referred to St. Louis as just where I was from. I've spent Christmases in casino parking lots, deserts and convenience stores and felt totally content.
I wonder what possessed me to walk into Sportsman’s Warehouse and ask where they were hiding the camouflage clothes. It’s a wonderful life.
Dennis Hinkamp is wandering during the Christmas week enjoying the wonder of it all.