Thoughts and prayers that this situation resolves itself before summer. I don’t want to swelter in place. I considered writing about something happy and frilly with some dad jokes or even a verbal whoopie cushion, but I’m neither an English major nor an optimist. If either from an apocalypse of health or economy, I would not want that to be the last thing of mine you read.
For once, I may not be exaggerating. This week raised the specter of some sort of Senior Olympics Hunger Games as a way to get the economy back on track. I’m advising fellow senior citizens everywhere to rewrite their wills so that their assets go 100 percent to charities. I think that would get the young people’s attention. I'd like to think I would give up my seat on a lifeboat for a young person with a baby. I am not willing to die drowning in my own lung fluids for a policy that values economic indicators more than humanity.
I’ve had a scratchy throat most of my life. Now every time my voice turns to a Rod Stewart pitch it feels like a prelude to death. If I happen to cough, I feel like a suicide bomber and expect the cops to rush in with the bomb-defusing robot. This will become the Mad Max world of social distancing.
Older people like me have always made junior citizens glaze over by starting a sentence with “I remember when…” Now nostalgia is so compressed that we sigh with the remembrance of those good old days of mid-February 2020.
“Sit on Grandpa’s lap if you dare and let’s talk about those good old days,” I imagine saying. “Remember that time when you could go out to eat, go to the gym and be satisfied with a four-roll package of toilet paper? Remember looking forward to baseball season, the NBA playoffs and, of course, that other March Madness?”
It sounds kind of creepy even to me when I write this, but I have been in and around locker rooms for 50 years, dating back to high school sports, college sports and just the daily grind of exercise. I miss the mythical locker room talk. Two weeks ago, I got an email demanding that I clean out my locker within 24 hours. It felt like I was getting cut from the team.
This March is just madness without the three-pointers, but here are a few tribe-friendly tips.
The old slogan of “You broke it, you bought it” should now be “You touched you bought it.” Though I have enjoyed fondling the fruit and vegetables myself to find just the perfect one, that has to stop. We also can’t afford to read every label and put it back on the shelf. Look it up on the internet before you shop.
If you don’t have a pet, get one. Dogs are the big winners with their people at home all the time. They get extra walkies and snuggles with distraught humans. Humans get someone to talk to who adores every word. Cabin fever is real. Families are becoming pressure cookers.
What could we do?
Well, the county could loosen its hunting regulations. Just about every morning there is a year’s supply of venison grazing in our back yard. The golf courses could designate some public walking around hours rather than throwing up more “No Trespassing” signs. The grocery stores could go to pick-up only.
Though I am a lifelong introvert, I am also I lifelong observer. I like to be around people even if I don’t interact much. I miss going to stores just to see what people are buying or not buying. I have stopped doing that because there is no safe distance in a grocery store. I miss sitting in the corner of cafes hiding behind my laptop and reading the newspapers online. Sometimes I even write this column there.
On a bright note, I remembered a Bible verse:
"For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them." Matthew 18:20
I imagine God saying "See? I got this. No need for big gatherings."
Dennis Hinkamp really seriously wishes you safety and happiness.